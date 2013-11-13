* Wall Street erases some losses on dovish Feds comments
* Fed presidents Lockhart, Kocherlakota urge accommodative
policy
* U.S. Treasuries weaken; Brent, U.S. crude fall
* Dollar climbs to one-month peak vs yen, nears 100 yen
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 13 Uncertainty about a potential
cut in Federal Reserve stimulus kept global equity markets
under pressure on Wednesday as U.S. yields eased and the dollar
rose.
Wall Street followed overseas markets lower, with concerns
the Fed could start to scale back its stimulus efforts damping
investors' appetite for risky assets.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 49.83
points, or 0.32 percent, at 15,700.84. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.09 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,766.60.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.72 points, or 0.02
percent, at 3,920.64.
"What we are seeing time and time again is a respite after a
strong market charge. This pattern of stair-stepping to all-time
highs is now being countered with some profit-taking and
conservative portfolio management, especially ahead of the
Yellen confirmation," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at
Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey, referring to
Janet Yellen's scheduled appearance Thursday before the Senate
Banking Committee.
President Barack Obama has nominated Yellen to succeed Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke when Bernanke's term expires in January.
Doubts about the euro zone's recovery and the lifespan of
Britain's record low interest rates hurt stock prices there and
in the euro zone.
Britain's FTSE took its biggest fall in over a month
and Europe's FTSEurofirst tumbled for a second day as
signs of a strengthening UK economy but worse-than-expected euro
zone factory data hit markets from opposing sides.
Investors have been buying U.S. and European assets in
recent months on the view that both regions' economies are
recovering, but not strongly enough to let central banks reduce
stimulus.
Diverging signals from Britain and the euro zone dealt both
assumptions a glancing blow.
Euro zone September industrial production fell slightly
short of analysts' forecasts. While BoE head Mark Carney
stressed that his bank has no plans to raise UK rates, a huge
upward revision to the BoE's jobs outlook left markets wondering
whether he could fulfill that promise.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose and the benchmark 10-year
Treasury note was up 9/32 to yield 2.734 percent.
The Treasury will sell $24 billion sale of 10-year debt
on Wednesday and hold a $16 billion auction of
30-year bonds on Thursday
The dollar, meanwhile, rose against the euro in a lackluster
session, with investors continuing to trade on comments from a
Fed official that seemed to keep the door open to a first
drawdown in stimulus next month.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, seen as a policy
centrist, said on Tuesday that a cut in the Fed's bond-buying
operations remained a possibility in December. But he also said
last month's U.S. government shutdown cast some doubt on the
reliability of economic data through December, one reason not to
expect policy change at the Fed's next meeting in December.
The euro fell to $1.3428, off 0.1 percent on the day,
dragged down partly by its losses against the pound but holding
above the two-month low of $1.3295 struck after Thursday's ECB
rate cut.
The euro was also hurt by more evidence of falling price
pressures in the euro zone, reinforcing concerns about easing
inflation that led the ECB to cut rates last week.
Data on Wednesday showed Spanish prices fell for the first
time in four years in October.
"The Spanish inflation numbers were slightly below their
earlier reading, which tells you that the ECB will have to take
fresh easing measures," said Alvin Tan, currency strategist at
Societe Generale in London.
"Having said that, we do not expect the euro to fall sharply
against the dollar unless we get more signs that the Fed will
start to taper. For that, Yellen's confirmation hearings will be
important for near-term direction in the dollar," Tan said.
The dollar eased 0.2 percent to 99.44 yen, not far
from a two-month high of 99.79 yen struck on Tuesday. The U.S.
currency is up about 0.4 percent so far this week against the
yen, having drawn strength from rising U.S. bond yields.
Higher U.S. bond yields tend to favor the dollar by making
dollar-denominated debt more attractive to bond investors.
Regular hostages to the U.S. stimulus program, the Indian
rupee and the Indonesian rupiah, stabilized in
European trading but were still hurting.
MSCI's emerging market index lost about 1.3
percent as it notched its 10th straight session of falls and hit
its lowest levels since mid-September.
In commodities markets, gold stood at $1,272.76 an
ounce.
U.S. crude for December delivery rose 59 cents to
$93.63 a barrel after flirting with 4-1/2 month lows, while
Brent gained 95 cents to $106.76. Oil was helped as
supply outages countered concerns about reduced U.S. monetary
stimulus and a forecast rise in U.S. stockpiles.