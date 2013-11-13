* Dow, S&P hit record closing highs on views on Fed
* Dollar slides on comments on keeping Fed stimulus in place
* Treasury yields ease before Yellen's Senate appearance
* Oil gains after flirting with 4-1/2-month low
* Gold breaks four-day drop
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, Nov 13 U.S. stocks rose while Treasury
yields and the dollar fell on Wednesday on expectations that
remarks by Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen when she
appears on Thursday at the Senate Banking Committee will
underscore the Fed's accommodative posture.
Opening remarks for Yellen's appearance at the committee for
a confirmation hearing on her nomination to head up the Fed,
released late Wednesday, gave substance to those expectations,
boosting stock futures and bond prices while the dollar extended
its slide.
In her remarks, Yellen, who President Barack Obama nominated
to take over as Fed chairman when Ben Bernanke's term ends in
January, said the U.S. central bank "has more work to do" to
help an economy and labor market that still are underperforming.
The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield eased
to 2.70 percent after Yellen's remarks were released.
The hearing by the Senate Banking Committee, which involves
a question-and-answer period as well as opening remarks, is set
for 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) on Thursday.
"The Fed is going to remain easy and will probably taper
later rather than sooner. There were enough question marks in
the October employment report and even the recent GDP report
that Yellen is not going to want to change direction very
quickly," said Bob Gelfond, chief executive officer of MQS
Management, a New York City-based investment advisor.
Most dealers who underwrite U.S. Treasury issuance think the
Fed will not start to trim its bond purchases until March 2014
or later, according to a Reuters poll done Friday after the
release of the October U.S. employment data.
As the Fed continues to buy $85 billion a month in U.S.
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, the Treasury's $24
billion 10-year note auction was well received on Wednesday.
The Treasury will sell $16 billion of 30-year bonds on
Thursday.
Earlier Wednesday, global equity markets had slipped on
weaker-than-expected data from the euro zone and on some
investors' disappointment with the communique from China's third
plenum. On Wall Street, stocks opened lower in line with that
overnight trend before moving into the plus column.
Department store operator Macy's Inc reported a
rebound in third-quarter sales and said its business was
improving as the holiday season nears, adding to the positive
tone on Wall Street. Shares of Macy's reached a record closing
high, finishing up 9.4 percent at $50.68, and helping to drive
up other consumer discretionary shares.
"Macy's reported blowout numbers. It's had a positive impact
on everything else consumer related today. I think people's
expectations were pretty low for holiday shopping, and I think
that woke a lot of people up," said Michael James, managing
director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 70.96
points, or 0.45 percent, at 15,821.63. The S&P 500 closed
up 14.31 points, or 0.81 percent, at 1,782.00. the Nasdaq
closed up 45.655 points, or 1.16 percent, at 3,965.575.
DOUBTS ON EURO ZONE RECOVERY, CHINA PLENUM PLANS
Doubts about the euro zone's recovery and the lifespan of
Britain's record-low interest rates hurt stock prices there and
in the euro zone.
Britain's FTSE took its biggest fall in over a month
and Europe's FTSEurofirst tumbled 0.56 percent as signs
of a strengthening UK economy but worse-than-expected euro zone
factory data hit markets from opposing sides.
Investors have been buying U.S. and European assets on the
view that both regions' economies are recovering, but not
strongly enough to let central banks reduce stimulus.
China's CSI300 share index fell 2.2 percent, its
biggest loss in four months. China's leaders, after a four-day
plenum, left markets unimpressed with their reform agenda.
"There's a sense of dissatisfaction with the Third Plenum,
though investors shouldn't have expected too many details," said
Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. "And there is a
growing fear that the euro zone may go the way of Japan in the
1990s and 2000s with deflation and dismal growth."
DOLLAR FALLS INTO LINE
The dollar first rose against the euro on news the European
Central Bank could start to buy assets or cut its deposit rate
into negative territory to push inflation up to its target.
But it slid as sentiment focused on the prospect for a long
period of easy monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.
Fed officials this week have spoken of the need to keep the
U.S. central bank's economic stimulus in place, and Yellen is
expected to take a similar stance.
The euro, however, was resilient, rising even though
European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet said
the ECB could start buying assets or cut its deposit rate into
negative territory to trigger a rise in inflation to the central
bank's target.
In afternoon trade, the dollar index was down 0.3
percent, led by gains in the euro, which rose 0.2 percent
to $1.3463.
MSCI's emerging market index lost about 1.2
percent as it notched its 10th straight session of falls and hit
its lowest levels since mid-September.
In commodities markets, gold stood at $1,273.06 an
ounce. U.S. crude for December delivery rose $0.75 to
$93.77 a barrel after flirting with 4-1/2-month lows, while
Brent gained $1.31 to $107.12. Oil was helped as supply
outages countered concerns about reduced U.S. monetary stimulus
and a forecast rise in U.S. stockpiles.