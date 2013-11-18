* Hong Kong-listed Chinese shares up 5.7 pct on reform
outlook
* European stocks rally after early stumble, Wall Street
near break-even
* China reforms help growth currencies; dollar, yen fall
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 18 Benchmark U.S. stock indices
rose to record highs on Monday, buoyed by the prospect of
continued Federal Reserve stimulus, while the dollar slipped and
global equity markets climbed, driven by economic reform plans
in China.
The Dow and S&P 500 surged past the 16,000 and 1,800
milestones, respectively, but both U.S. indices pared some gains
soon after markets opened. Round numbers often act as resistance
points for chartists, but clearing them can also provide
momentum for investors eager to chase performance.
Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong posted their biggest gain
in nearly two years, driving the safe-haven dollar and Japanese
yen lower after China announced its most sweeping economic and
social reforms in nearly three decades.
The reform plans boosted investor appetite for
higher-yielding currencies such as the Australian and New
Zealand dollars. The growth-linked currencies outperformed as a
flood of global liquidity and promises to keep interest rates
low continue to weigh on the low-yielding U.S. dollar and the
yen.
"Risk appetite is strong... after details of China's reform
prove more dramatic than expected, suggesting a focus on market
liberalization and reforms in both the government role and the
broader corporate structure," said Camilla Sutton, chief
currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong soared 5.7 percent for its biggest daily
gain since Dec. 1, 2011.
Germany's DAX hit intraday and closing record highs
as European shares resumed their rally on an improving outlook
for the euro zone economy.
MSCI's all-country world stock index rose
0.52 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
rose 0.51 percent to close at a provisional 1,304.45.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 47.76 points,
or 0.30 percent, at 16,009.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 0.99 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,799.17. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.95 points, or 0.07
percent, at 3,983.02.
Gold fell as a rebound in equities and lackluster physical
demand prompted traders to cash in three days' of gains, though
expectations the Fed's policy will stay loose lent support.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose, supported by the prospect of
the Fed's continued "easy" monetary policy.
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against
a basket of currencies, slipped 0.2 percent to 80.684.
The euro drew some support after data showed the euro zone's
trade surplus grew more than expected in September.
The euro was up 0.18 percent at 1.3519.
The Australian dollar rose 0.32 percent to US$0.9398,
while the New Zealand dollar gained 0.36 percent to
US$0.8371.
Brent crude oil fell toward $108 a barrel after a week of
sharp gains ahead of talks between Iran and the West that could
lead to an increase in Iranian crude oil exports.
January Brent crude was down 17 cents at $108.33 a
barrel, while U.S. crude for December delivery rose 4
cents at $93.88.
Trading in the U.S. Treasury market was comparatively
subdued, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury note up
9/32, leaving its yield at 2.6729 percent.
Bund futures settled up 23 ticks at 141.85, while
10-year German yields fell to 1.68 percent.
Germany's ZEW business sentiment indicator on Tuesday and
the minutes from the Federal Reserve's October policy meeting on
Wednesday may provide hints to future monetary policy moves.
GRAPHIC