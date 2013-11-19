* World stock market gains pause after sharp rally
* Worries over timing of Fed taper resurface
* Oil prices ease, but copper edges higher
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 19 World stock markets mostly
edged lower on Tuesday after the OECD cut its global economic
growth forecasts, raising concerns that a recent rally may be
overdone.
Questions over when the Federal Reserve might trim its
stimulus added to the uncertainty, with commodities lower on the
day and the U.S. dollar volatile. However, the Fed's program is
expected to continue providing a floor to equity prices so long
as it continues, helping to limit declines.
In its latest snapshot of economic activity, the Paris-based
Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development cut its
2014 forecast for global economic growth to 3.6 percent from the
4.0 percent it saw in May.
Equity investors are concerned that the recent rally, which
has taken indexes to all-time highs and has been fueled by
accommodative monetary policies from central banks around the
world, has outpaced underlying economic improvement.
"There's no real news to propel the market higher but no
real options for investors in terms of other places to put their
money," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm
LibertyView Capital Management.
"The market will likely stay here until the beginning of
next year and the Fed decides when is a good time to change
policy."
MSCI's world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 countries, fell 0.3 percent, backing away from a
six-year peak hit on Monday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 6.10 points,
or 0.04 percent, at 15,982.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 1.97 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,789.56. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.48 points, or 0.04
percent, at 3,947.58. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
was down 4/32 in price, with the yield rising to
2.6907 percent.
In Europe, shares fell 0.6 percent, receding from a
recent five-year high.
"Pan-European multiples are close to multi-year highs. That
means markets are no longer cheap and we need to see some
earnings improvement to warrant higher equity prices," said
Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank.
Earlier, optimism sparked by China's bold economic reform
plans had continued to bolster Asian markets, lifting MSCI's
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan by
0.2 percent, extending Monday's 1.4 percent rally.
DOLLAR FLAT
The dollar held steady on Tuesday, caught between talk the
U.S. central bank could keep its easy policy stance until March
of next year and some optimistic comments on the economy by two
top Fed officials that could signal an earlier move.
William Dudley, president of the New York Fed and one of the
staunchest supporters of the Fed's easy-money policies, cited
labor market improvements and stronger-than-expected growth in
the third quarter as positive signs for the U.S. economic
recovery.
The mere hint that a December tapering is still possible was
enough to keep the dollar index steady against six other major
currencies at 80.80. The dollar was flat against the yen
at 100.03 yen, while it eased slightly against the euro
.
Euro zone government bonds moved within narrow ranges with
10-year German yields slightly firmer at 1.7
percent, while lower-rated Spanish and Italian yields were
little changed.
In commodity markets, copper rose 0.2 percent while
gold was flat. U.S. crude oil futures fell 0.3
percent while Brent crude lost 0.7 percent.