* U.S. data lessens fear of Fed tapering
* Euro rises as ECB plays down risk of deposit rate cut
* Dollar rises above 100 yen, BOJ keeps policy loose
* Gold holds close to 4-mon th lows, oil rises
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 21 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday as
the latest economic data suggested the Federal Reserve would not
begin to slow its stimulus program soon, though conflicting
views over the issue limited gains globally.
The euro rebounded after the head of the European Central
Bank moved to quell growing talk that the ECB was considering an
unprecedented policy of making banks pay to deposit cash
overnight in a bid to boost economic activity.
An indication that the Fed may be ready to start scaling
back its $85 billion a month in stimulus had weighed on equities
Wednesday and drove the dollar to a more than four-month high
against the yen earlier on Thursday. But the U.S. central bank
has repeated it will not taper until the economy can stand on
its own and interest rates will remain low well after stimulus
is cut back.
Data on factory activity in November in the U.S.
mid-Atlantic region indicated the economy continues to struggle
to gain traction. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank on
Thursday reported its business activity index fell to its lowest
level since May.
"The Fed minutes hinted that tapering could come soon, which
spooked us yesterday, but that this missed expectations so much
adds to the idea that the Fed will continue to be
accommodative," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan
Capital in New York.
The rally on Wall Street failed to translate overseas.
European shares were little changed near five-year
highs, with investors finding few reasons to keep pushing prices
higher.
Equity markets were also pressured by surprisingly weak data
from China and the euro zone, which outweighed upbeat comments
from the Bank of Japan as it left its massive stimulus policy in
place.
The flash estimates of purchasing manager's indexes
underlined the fragility of the global economic recovery while
the European PMIs underlined the lopsided nature of the euro
zone's recovery from recession.
MSCI's world equity index, which tracks
moves in 45 countries, was little changed on the day.
In currencies, the euro rebounded after ECB chief Mario
Draghi moved to dispel talk that the bank was considering
charging banks to deposit cash overnight in a bid to boost
economic activity.
Bloomberg on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources, had reported
the ECB might consider cutting the deposit rate into negative
territory.
Soon after Draghi's comments, the euro was up 0.2 percent at
$1.3477. It had started the day weaker on views the Fed
could scale back its stimulus earlier than consensus forecasts,
which had been pointing to March.
Earlier, the dollar had been on the front foot and world
shares had been under pressure from the Fed talk, triggered by
the release of minutes from the last policy meeting on
Wednesday. The minutes showed officials felt there was room to
begin scaling back the bank's bond purchase program at one of
their next few meetings, if economic conditions warranted it.
That shift in perceptions caused a big spike in U.S. bonds
yields, boosting demand for the dollar, which hit a four-month
high against the yen, of 100.83 yen, up 0.8 percent on
the day.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the dollar
against a basket of currencies, was flat.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 4/32 in price, with the yield at 2.8041 percent.
German 10-year bond yields rose 6 basis points
to 1.77 percent, encouraging equity investors to lock in some of
the profits made this year from the Fed's money-pumping policy.
"Having got hooked on both indefinite QE and low interest
rates, investors are becoming increasingly restless and inclined
to taking profits," said Alastair Winter, chief economist at
Daniel Stewart.
OIL MARKET EYES IRAN
The prospect of more Fed stimulus boosted the oil market,
with Brent crude up 0.9 percent and U.S. crude futures
up 1.4 percent.
Oil investors were also watching whether world powers will
be able to strike a deal with Iran over its nuclear program.
"Coming towards the end of the year, there are two taperings
that people are watching - the tapering of Fed bond purchases
and Iranian sanctions," Olivier Jakob at Petromatrix consultancy
in Switzerland, said. Both would depress prices.
Gold was little changed on the day, following a drop
of 2.5 percent on Wednesday. Copper was flat.