* Oil dips on prospect Iran nuclear deal to boost supply
* World share markets gain on hope Iran deal to boost growth
* Yen drops to six-month low vs dollar as Nikkei surges
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 25 The deal to curb Iran's nuclear
program prompted oil prices to fall and world equity markets to
rise on Monday as investors priced in an easing of Mideast
political tensions and the lift it could give to global economic
growth.
The breakthrough accord reached over the weekend in Geneva
halts Iran's most sensitive nuclear activities and gives it some
relief from crippling sanctions, but does not allow the OPEC
member to boost oil sales for six months.
The interim pact - aimed at easing a decades-old stand-off
between Iran and the United States - won the critical
endorsement of Iranian cleric Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei. France, Britain, China, Russia and Germany also agreed
to the accord.
Despite tough work ahead to transform the agreement into a
permanent solution, it was enough to ease oil supply fears and
send Brent crude down $1.04 to $110.01. Crude prices
pared losses after hitting a session low of $108.05 on the
realization markets will not soon be awash in new supply.
"The deal is a step in the right direction, but it's still
very early days," said Amrita Sen, chief analyst at consultants
Energy Aspects in London.
"That's why, after the knee-jerk reaction, the market is
stabilizing. It's realizing, at least in the next few months,
there's not going to be a substantial increase in oil exports."
Equity markets in Europe also pared some gains and Wall
Street edged higher, after straddling the break-even mark.
The nuclear deal with Iran gave European airline stocks and
French carmakers a boost and sent Germany's DAX to a
record high.
Global equity markets, as measured by MSCI's all-country
world index of 45 countries, rose 0.14 percent,
while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 of leading
regional shares closed up 0.43 percent at a provisional
1,302.53.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 29.99 points,
or 0.19 percent, at 16,094.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.03 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,805.79. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.23 points, or 0.13
percent, at 3,996.88.
The Nasdaq breached the 4,000 mark for the first time since
September 2000, when the index was coming off all-time highs
after the tech bubble burst earlier that year.
Energy shares were by far the weakest on the day,
dropping 0.69 percent. A majority of the 44 components of the
index were lower. Oilfield service company Schlumberger Ltd
was the biggest drag, down 2.1 percent at $90.77.
"Less tension in the Middle East is always a positive, and
any drop in gas prices will essentially act as a tax break for
consumers going into the holiday shopping season," said Jeff
Duncan, chief executive of Duncan Financial Management in St.
Louis. "This is a real benefit for the economy."
U.S. trading is expected to be light this week, with markets
closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and early on
Friday.
In Japan, a major oil importer, shares got an extra boost
from a weaker yen to surge 1.5 percent. The Nikkei average has
gained almost 11 percent in a little more than two weeks.
The Japanese currency, which typically falls when share
prices rise, had touched a sixth-month low of 101.91 yen to the
dollar as investors sold it to buy higher-yielding assets
elsewhere.
The dollar last traded up 0.43 percent at 101.70 yen, while
the euro slid 0.46 percent to 1.3496 against the dollar.
The fall in oil prices weighed on most commodity-linked
currencies, with the Canadian dollar dropping to a 4
1/2-month low of C$1.0584. Against an index of six major
currencies, the dollar was 0.37 percent higher.
Prices of U.S. Treasuries edged up slightly as housing data
proved weaker than expected.
Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes fell for a
fifth straight month in October, hitting a 10-month low and
adding to signs of cooling in the housing market. The 10-year
U.S. Treasury note rose 4/32 in price to yield
2.7391 percent.
German Bunds rose after European Central Bank policymakers
said there was room for more rate cuts as the prospect of lower
oil prices after the Iran deal added to a low inflation outlook.
German Bund futures settled 37 ticks higher at
141.32, pushing 10-year German yields 2.8 basis
points lower to 1.73 percent.