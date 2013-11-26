* U.S. stocks struggle higher but pressured
* European shares sag in choppy month-end trade
* Yen and euro rise vs dollar
NEW YORK, Nov 26 Stocks around the globe were
under pressure and the dollar slipped on Tuesday amid renewed
political tensions in the East China Sea.
U.S. stocks ended little changed during a
holiday-abbreviated week as investors found few incentives to
extend a rally that has repeatedly taken indexes to record
peaks, though a proposed acquisition prompted some risk appetite
for equities.
Permits for U.S. home construction rose to the highest level
in nearly 5-1/2 years in October, suggesting the housing market
recovery remained intact despite recent signs of slowing.
"It is a market that is on data watch as the Fed is clearly
on data watch," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist with
Newark, New Jersey-based Prudential Financial, which has $1
billion in assets under management. "Permits were very, very
good and it will translate into more jobs."
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 0.26
point, or 0.00 percent, at 16,072.80. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 0.27 point, or 0.01 percent, at 1,802.75.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 23.18 points, or 0.58
percent, at 4,017.75.
The big acquisition news was Men's Wearhouse Inc
striking back at Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc with a $1.5
billion bid to acquire its smaller rival, only weeks after the
suit and tuxedo retailer rejected a takeover offer from Bank.
After mixed performances in Asia, the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 share index struggled and ended down
0.6 percent as the approaching month-end added to a general mood
of caution.
THANKSGIVING
Still, with the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday,
investor appetite for fresh bold moves has mostly been lacking.
An escalation of political tensions in parts of Asia was
also in focus and helped keep gold near a one-week high,
though a softer dollar left it vulnerable.
The White House has called China's demands that airlines
inform Beijing when flying over disputed islands in the East
China Sea "unnecessarily inflammatory."
Two unarmed U.S. B-52 bombers on a training mission flew
over disputed islands in the East China Sea without informing
Beijing, Pentagon officials said on Tuesday..
Thailand was also in the spotlight as anti-government
protesters stepped up their bid to oust Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra, amid talk that the central bank had intervened in
the currency market, with the baht bouncing from an
11-week low.
The China tensions kept the dollar under pressure
after disappointing housing data pushed it - and U.S. government
bond yields-- lower on Monday.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major currencies, was down 0.4 percent at 80.61,
well off last week's high of 81.29.
The euro climbed 0.4 percent against the U.S.
currency, while the dollar fell 0.4 percent against the yen
.
The dollar extended losses against the euro and yen after
data showed the U.S. consumer confidence index fell in November.
.
"The big drop seen in U.S. confidence in October spilled
over into November, with consumers seeing the effects of the
government shutdown lingering for the foreseeable future," said
Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX.
DOLLAR BULLS
The recent view of the Fed was that the central bank will
wait a while longer before attempting to scale back its huge
stimulus program, which has long been fueling the rally in
global stocks.
Yields on U.S. Treasuries fell overnight, and
euro zone government bonds followed suit as investors kept a
close eye on the ECB for any signs it is contemplating more
easing. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
up 9/32, the yield at 2.7168 percent.
Tokyo's Nikkei benchmark, as usual, bore the
negative effects of the stronger yen as it shed 103 points,
though it remained well within reach of a 5-1/2 year peak
reached in May.
After being up for most of the day, Brent crude fell 14
cents to $110.86, but the momentum remained favorable as
investors concluded a deal between Iran and world powers on its
nuclear program would bring no immediate increase in supplies
and Libyan oil workers went on strike in Benghazi.
The nuclear deal, reached in Geneva on Sunday, halts Iran's
most sensitive nuclear activity and suspends some sanctions by
the West, but caps Iran's exports at the current level of about
1 million barrels per day (bpd).
"My sense is that the promise of Iranian oil doesn't really
offset a lack of oil from Libya," said Phil Flynn, an energy
analyst with the Price Futures Group in Chicago.
Libyan oil workers, civil servants and private sector staff
went on strike in the port city of Benghazi to protest
deteriorating security a day after deadly clashes there between
the army and Islamist militants..