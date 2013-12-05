* GDP, jobless claims raise expectations of Fed taper
* Euro at 1-month high vs dollar after ECB holds rate steady
* European shares end down on Fed views, deflation fears
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Dec 5 Treasury yields hit three-month
highs and U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday, under pressure
for a fifth day, as robust data on the economy and the labor
market raised expectations of an imminent cutback by the Federal
Reserve of its stimulus.
With the all-important U.S. jobs report for November a day
away, most markets were thinly traded as investors awaited what
they hoped would be the clearest sign yet on when the Fed would
begin tapering its monthly purchases of $85 billion in
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.
The euro rose to a one-month high against the dollar after
the European Central Bank left a key interest rate unchanged,
disappointing some traders who had hoped for more aggressive
easing measures in the euro zone.
In the forex market, the ECB meeting overshadowed the strong
U.S. data.
European stocks hit seven-week lows as investors fretted
about the risk of deflation in the euro zone and as the U.S.
data fed expectations that the Fed will taper its bond
purchases.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 6/32 in
price, with its yield at a three-month high of 2.8625 percent.
"There are still people interpreting that the door is still
open for a December taper" by the Fed, said Sean Murphy, a
Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. The Fed will
meet on Dec. 17-18, its last policy meeting of the year.
The U.S. government reported that initial claims for
unemployment benefits dropped to 298,000, declining for a third
straight week and below expectations for a rise to 325,000.
In another sign of strength in the economy, the Commerce
Department said gross domestic product grew at an annualized 3.6
percent rate in the third quarter, the fastest pace since the
first quarter of 2012. The growth was a sharp revision from the
2.8 percent pace reported earlier and well above expectations by
economists polled by Reuters for growth of 3.0 percent.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart downplayed the GDP
number in a speech to bankers and business people on Thursday.
"The strong third quarter doesn't make a trend and ... doesn't
drive me to the conclusion that we've had a breakout in terms of
growth," he said, citing "pretty low" ongoing estimates for
fourth-quarter growth.
Other data offered a less rosy picture of the economy. New
orders for factory goods fell 0.9 percent in October after a 1.8
percent rise in the prior month as demand for aircraft and
capital goods weakened, suggesting some cooling in
manufacturing.
World stocks as indicated by the MSCI slipped after Japan's
Nikkei index had its second sharpest fall for the week. Gold,
whose gains, like stocks', have been heavily on the Fed's
stimulus over the past three years, also tumbled.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 58.89
points, or 0.37 percent, at 15,830.88. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 7.35 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,785.46.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.81 points, or 0.24
percent, at 4,028.19.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.3622 EUR=, having climbed as
high as $1.3650, according to Reuters data, the strongest since
the end of October. Benchmark German government bond yields
stabilized after hitting a six-week high on the
rise in U.S. yields.
The ECB held its key interest rate at 0.25 percent at its
last policy meeting of the year, choosing not to follow through
on November's surprise cut.
ECB President Mario Draghi said euro zone inflation will
stay well below target for the next two years and the ECB is
ready to act if necessary to lift a listless economy.
"Clearly, they didn't make a move. They just briefly
discussed the negative deposit rate and that was the real key,"
said Chris Tevere, senior currency strategist at Forex.com in
New York. "Some people were pricing in that maybe they cut rates
a little bit further and maybe they move to that before the end
of the year.
"More importantly, it also doesn't look like it's in the
imminent future either."
The pan-European FTSEEurofirst 300 closed down 0.9
percent at 1,262.18 points.
After suffering its biggest one-day fall in six weeks on
Wednesday, the Nikkei ended down 1.5 percent, retreating
further from this week's six-year closing high. Still, the
Japanese bourse is up 8 percent since early November, and 46
percent on the year so far.
The dollar faded to below 103.00 yen, giving
investors an excuse to book profits on the market's gains.
Elsewhere in forex, the Canadian dollar sagged to
3-1/2-year lows after the Bank of Canada issued a dovish policy
statement, highlighting the risks of weakening inflation.
In commodities, spot gold edged back to below $1,233
an ounce, giving up some of Wednesday's 1.7 percent rally.
U.S. crude added 66 cents to $97.85, on top of a 1.2
percent rally on Wednesday after data showed domestic crude
stocks fell by 5.6 million barrels, snapping 10 straight weeks
of builds. Brent crude hovered at $111.75.