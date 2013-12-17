* Federal Reserve starts meeting, eyes on possible tapering
signal
* U.S., European shares back off Monday's gains, bonds
steady
* Euro gains vs dollar after boost on upbeat German data
* Bond yields slip; gold, oil fall after recent push
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Dec 17 Financial markets were cautious
on Tuesday as The U.S. Federal Reserve began a two-day policy
meeting from which investors await possible signals on when it
plans to start winding down its massive stimulus program.
The debate over when the Fed will begin to halt the flow of
cheap dollars has dominated trading worldwide for months amid
worries it could trigger a turbulent reaction from investors who
have become all too used to the support.
"We know tapering is coming at some point. It depends on
what they couple it with," said Arthur Bass, co-head of
financial futures and options at Newedge in New York.
A majority of economists polled by Reuters expects the Fed
to wait until March before it starts to scale back its
$85-billion-a-month bond-buying program, but recent encouraging
data from the United States, China and the eurozone have raised
the chances on a move in January - or even this week.
"I put the probability of a tapering in December at 20
percent, January at 40 percent, and March at 80 percent," said
Thomas di Galoma, co-head of fixed-income rates at ED&F Man
Capital in New York.
On Tuesday, a better-than-expected report on U.S. home
builder confidence and data suggesting low but stable price
growth supported the view economic conditions are adequate for
the central bank to taper.
The likely passage of a U.S. budget deal later week will
remove an earlier hurdle the Fed had cited when it refrained
from tapering in September.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, fell 0.2 percent to 393.41, giving back
some of Monday's 0.6 percent gain.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 14.39 points, or 0.09 percent, at 15,870.18. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 5.05 points, or 0.28 percent,
at 1,781.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 4.11
points, or 0.10 percent, at 4,025.41.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.8
percent lower at 1,248.30.
As the countdown to Wednesday's Fed decision began, the VIX
index, Wall Street's fear gauge, pared gains to 16.15
after hitting a two-month high earlier in the session.
FED FOCUS
Traders were also opting for caution in currency and bond
markets. While a move to start trimming stimulus would be a
symbolic signal from the Fed, its cautious approach has managed
to convince markets that rate rises remain distant.
Prompted by some safe haven bids, U.S. 10-year Treasury
yields, the benchmark for global borrowing costs, dipped 3 basis
points to 2.846 percent, while 10-year German Bund
yields were little changed at 1.824 percent.
Analysts at Societe Generale predicted a January start to
tapering, but said "the economic case has already been made for
pulling the trigger."
The only reason to delay would be to give the FOMC the
opportunity to strongly signal its intent, they said. "In either
case - actual taper or signal of impending taper - we expect the
10-year U.S. Treasury yield to test 2.9 percent."
The U.S. 10-year yield rose to 3.0 percent, a two-year high,
in early September before falling to 2.5 percent in part due to
the Fed's surprise move to not taper later that month.
Many analysts have been expecting the dollar to rise as the
prospect of tapering strengthens.
On Tuesday, however, the greenback turned weaker against
major currencies, erasing its earlier gains.
The euro edged up 0.06 percent against the dollar at
$1.3769. The single currency bounced in and out of positive
territory after Germany's ZEW business sentiment came in well
above expectations and euro zone inflation came in stable.
The greenback slipped 0.4 percent against the yen at 102.60
yen.
Among commodities, Brent crude was down 99 cents, or
0.9 percent, at $108.42 a barrel as bets on a stronger dollar
due to less Fed stimulus weighed.
U.S. crude futures fell 24 cents, or 0.25 percent, to
$97.24. They wiped out their initial gains tied to expectations
of data showing declines in U.S. crude inventories later this
week.
Gold fell 1 percent to $1,228.60 an ounce, following
back-to-back days of gains.