* Federal Reserve starts meeting, eyes on possible tapering
signal
* U.S., European share prices fall; bond yields slip
* Dollar ends flat vs euro, yen in choppy trading
* Gold, oil fall after recent push
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Dec 17 Stock prices dipped and the
dollar ended little changed on Tuesday as the U.S. Federal
Reserve began a two-day policy meeting, with investors awaiting
possible signals on when it plans to start winding down its
massive stimulus program.
The debate over when the Fed will begin to halt the flow of
cheap dollars has dominated trading worldwide for months amid
worries it could trigger a turbulent reaction from investors who
have become all too used to the support.
"The most recent data has pulled forward expectations on
when tapering could start," said Hayes Miller, who helps oversee
about $57 billion as head of asset allocation in North America
at Baring Asset Management in Boston. "We think the Fed will err
on the side of caution, but everyone is taking a wait-and-see
attitude."
A majority of economists polled by Reuters expects the Fed
to wait until March before it starts to scale back its
$85-billion-a-month bond-buying program. But recent encouraging
data from the United States, China and the eurozone have raised
the chances of a move in January - or even this week.
"I put the probability of a tapering in December at 20
percent, January at 40 percent, and March at 80 percent," said
Thomas di Galoma, co-head of fixed-income rates at ED&F Man
Capital in New York.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's policy
setting group, will release a policy statement at 2 p.m. (1900
GMT) on Wednesday, followed by a press conference with Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke a half hour later.
On Tuesday, a better-than-expected report on U.S. home
builder confidence and data suggesting low but stable price
growth supported the view economic conditions are adequate for
the central bank to taper.
The likely passage of a U.S. budget deal later this week
will remove an earlier hurdle the Fed had cited when it
refrained from tapering in September.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, was down 0.22 percent at 393.32, giving
back some of Monday's 0.6 percent gain.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average
closed down 9.31 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,875.26. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.54 points, or 0.31
percent, at 1,781.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index was
down 5.84 points, or 0.14 percent, at 4,023.68.
Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.8
percent lower at 1,248.30.
As the countdown to Wednesday's Fed decision continued, the
VIX index, Wall Street's fear gauge, pared gains to 16.25
after hitting a two-month high earlier in the session.
FED FOCUS
Traders were also opting for caution in currency and bond
markets. While a move to start trimming stimulus would be a
symbolic signal from the Fed, its cautious approach has managed
to convince markets that rate rises remain distant.
Prompted by some safe-haven bids, U.S. 10-year Treasury
yields, the benchmark for global borrowing costs, dipped 3 basis
points to 2.843 percent, while 10-year German Bund
yields were little changed at 1.824 percent.
"If the outcome of the December FOMC meeting falls in line
with our expectation, we would most likely take the low
probability we placed on tapering at the December meeting and
shift it into January," Morgan Stanley economists wrote in
research note on Tuesday.
If the Fed does decide to shrink its asset purchases on
Wednesday, benchmark U.S. yields will likely retest the two-year
high of 3 percent seen in early September. They had fallen to
2.5 percent in part due to the Fed's surprise move not to taper
later that month.
Many analysts have been expecting the dollar to rise as the
prospect of tapering strengthens.
On Tuesday, the greenback twisted in tight trading ranges
against major currencies.
The euro edged up 0.06 percent against the dollar at
$1.3769. The single currency bounced in and out of positive
territory after Germany's ZEW business sentiment came in well
above expectations and euro zone inflation came in stable.
The greenback slipped 0.3 percent against the Japanese yen
at 102.67 yen in late New York trading.
Among commodities, Brent crude settled down 97
cents, or 0.89 percent, at $108.44 a barrel as bets on a
stronger dollar due to less Fed stimulus weighed.
U.S. crude futures ended down 26 cents, or 0.27
percent, at $97.22. They wiped out initial gains tied to
expectations of data showing declines in U.S. crude inventories
later this week.
Gold fell 0.76 percent to $1,230.40 an ounce,
following back-to-back days of gains.