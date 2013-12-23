* World share markets rise as trading winds down for
holidays
* U.S., German stocks press into record territory,
* Chinese money rates swing higher amid liquidity squeeze
* Currencies mostly steady; Gold slips
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Dec 23 Global stock markets rose to
record highs on Monday, underpinned by improving U.S. economic
data that overshadowed a credit squeeze in China, while subdued
inflation undermined gold and left it on course for its worst
year in over two decades.
Thin pre-holiday trading, with many investors gearing up for
Christmas and with Tokyo on holiday, meant exaggerated price
movements.
Wall Street share indexes bolted higher after data showed
U.S. consumer spending rose to a five-month high in November,
while consumer sentiment improved in December. At the same time,
signs of strength in the world's largest economy have not
spurred inflation, with a price index of consumer spending
unchanged for a second straight month.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 71.56 points,
or 0.44 percent, at 16,292.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 8.86 points, or 0.49 percent, at 1,827.18. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 37.00 points, or 0.90
percent, at 4,141.74.
Apple Inc shares surged 3.35 percent to $567.43
after the company signed a long-awaited distribution deal with
China Mobile.
"Just off the deal alone with China Mobile, that can equate
to a 10 percent upside on Apple's stock," said Todd
Schoenberger, managing partner at LandColt Capital in New York.
European stocks rose for a fourth consecutive session,
buoyed by corporate takeover action. Europe's FTSEurofirst 300
index closed up 0.7 percent at 1,296.83.
Germany's DAX index rose 0.9 percent to a record
closing high of 9,488.82. German broadcaster ProSiebenSat1
rose 1.6 percent as it agreed to sell its eastern
European TV and radio stations.
Sentiment globally was underpinned by upbeat U.S. data and
the resilience of stocks to the Federal Reserve's decision last
week to start scaling back its bond-buying stimulus.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 9/32, the yield at 2.925 percent.
"Growth is picking up," International Monetary Fund head
Christine Lagarde said on NBC. "And unemployment is going down.
So all of that gives us a much stronger outlook for 2014, which
brings us to raising our (U.S.) forecast."
It was not all festive cheer, however. China's benchmark
short-term money rates reached a near six-month high of 10.0
percent at one stage as its credit squeeze
continued.
Rapid credit growth in the world's second-biggest economy
has worried Chinese authorities, who fear rising debt levels are
fueling asset bubbles.
The People's Bank of China injected more than 300 billion
yuan ($49.4 billion) into the interbank market on Friday in
response to rising rates, but hinted that banks had work to do
if they wanted to avoid a cash crunch.
THAI TURMOIL, ITALY CHIDED, GOLD SLUMPS
The Thai baht fell to a near four-year low of 32.77
per U.S. dollar. Thailand's political turmoil grew as
anti-government protesters gathered on Sunday to demand Prime
Minister Yingluck Shinawatra resign.
In the euro zone, the European Central Bank warned Italy
that it needed to keep its public finances in check
. Italian benchmark 10-year government bond
prices fell, sending yields up to 4.182 percent.
The dollar slipped 0.07 percent to 104 yen after
hitting a five-year high at 104.63 last week.
The euro rose 0.19 percent to $1.3700, off the day's
high of $1.3716.
Spot gold slumped $5.04 t0 $1,197.60 an ounce after
hitting a six-month low of $1,187.80 last week. If prices stay
at that level, the metal would have shed 28 percent this year,
the largest annual loss in 32 years.
"The Fed QE tightening... will lead to a gradual rise in
interest rates, which will eventually make the cost of carrying
gold a lot higher... and that suggests further liquidation,"
said Bernard Sin at MKS SA.
Oil prices slipped as investors focused on refinery strikes
in France and internal strife in South Sudan. U.S. oil futures
dipped 54 cents, or 0.54 percent, to $98.78. Brent
crude dropped 0.24 percent to $111.50 a barrel after
gains of almost 3 percent last week.