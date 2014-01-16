* S&P retreats from record after bank results
* U.S. dollar pares post-data losses
* Australian dollar tumbles to more than 3-year low
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Jan 16 A measure of global equity
markets edged slightly lower on Thursday, pressured by a decline
in Wall Street following a batch of disappointing corporate
results while the Australian dollar plunged on the possibility
of another interest rate cut.
The U.S. dollar pared some of its early losses by afternoon
trade in New York. The dollar index had hit a session low of
80.772 in the morning following data showing a jump in U.S.
continuing jobless claims.
The Australian dollar tumbled against the U.S. dollar to its
lowest since August 2010 after a surprise fall in Australian
employment raised the possibility of another rate cut from the
Reserve Bank of Australia.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 retreated from the previous
session's record high after earnings from Goldman Sachs
and other banks disappointed investors.
Financials were the biggest drag on the market after both
Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup Inc reported
that lower bond trading revenue took a bite out of their
quarterly profits. Goldman's earnings fell 21 percent and
Citigroup's profit missed expectations.
Goldman's stock slid 2 percent to $175.17. It was the
biggest drag on the Dow. Citigroup's stock dropped 4.4 percent
to end at $52.60 and was the biggest negative for the S&P 500.
The S&P financial sector index fell 0.6 percent, making
it the biggest loser among the 10 sectors in the S&P 500.
Analysts said that given the S&P 500's gain of 30 percent
last year, the market does not need much of a catalyst for
selling.
"You get a day like today with a little disappointment
following a day when the market was up big, and we get a
sell-off like this," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president
of BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.
After a lackluster start to the new year on concerns stock
valuations may be over-extended, the S&P 500 had rallied
1.6 percent in the prior two sessions to set its first record
high since Dec. 31.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 64.93 points or
0.39 percent, to end at 16,417.01. The S&P 500 slipped
2.49 points or 0.13 percent, to finish at 1,845.89. The Nasdaq
Composite added 3.805 points or 0.09 percent, to close
at 4,218.688.
The MSCI all-country world index was down
0.1 percent at 406.95.
Treasuries prices gained after inflation data came in as
expected and amid strength in German government debt and
overnight demand for safe-haven U.S debt.
Data showed U.S. consumer prices rose the most in six months
in December but were in line with expectations, after producer
price data on Wednesday surprised some investors by rising more
than expected.
"Global inflation is very tame and not problematic, and
that's been a factor that's allowed yields to fall this year,"
said Kim Rupert, managing director for fixed income analysis at
San Francisco-based Action Economics.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 11/32
in price to yield 2.845 percent, down from 2.884 percent late on
Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds gained 18/32 in price to yield
3.774 percent, down from 3.806 percent.
AUSSIE TUMBLES
The Australian dollar tumbled against the U.S. dollar to its
lowest since August. The Aussie fell as low as US$0.8777, and
was last down 1.12 percent at US$0.08814, continuing a
weeklong trend of weakness.
The Reserve Bank of Australia has been signaling it would
rather not ease again from the current record low of 2.5
percent.
"People were already selling into the bounce before we got
to today, and I think today's numbers just pushed people in the
direction that they were already going," said Marc Chandler,
director of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.
The dollar index hit a session low of 80.772 in the morning
and was last down 0.13 percent at 80.924. Despite the dip,
analysts said the uptrend was still intact for the greenback.
The euro was last up 0.08 percent to $1.3614, while
the dollar slid 0.21 percent to 104.33 yen, according to
Reuters data.
European equities edged down to just below a 5-1/2-year
high, hurt by a string of losses in the retail sector after
corporate reports, though mining stocks offered some support.
In commodities markets, crude oil futures ended slightly
lower in thin trade as expectations of more supply from the
Middle East and North Africa weighed against news of lower oil
output from OPEC.
Brent crude for February delivery LCOc1 expired down 4 cents
at $107.09 a barrel, after settling 74 cents higher on
Wednesday. Brent March crude oil LCOH4, which becomes the front
month on Friday, settled down 52 cents at $105.75 a barrel.