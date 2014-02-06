* ECB mum on rate cut, euro rises
* Major U.S. stock indexes up 1 pct, Treasury yields higher
* U.S. jobless claims data boosts confidence in economy
* Emerging markets calm as risk appetite rises
By Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, Feb 6 The euro rose against the dollar
on Thursday after the European Central Bank gave no sign of an
imminent rate cut and stocks on Wall Street had their best day
this year as strong jobless data boosted confidence in the
economy.
Relative calm in vulnerable emerging markets such as Turkey
and South Africa also supported riskier assets and drew
investors away from safe-haven U.S. and German government bonds.
Major U.S. and European stock indexes rose more than 1 percent,
as did a measure of world stock markets..
The ECB left its main interest rate at 0.25 percent Thursday
but the central bank's president, Mario Draghi, surprised
markets by not signaling a near-term rate cut in remarks to
reporters despite deflation worries in the 18-country euro zone.
Draghi's remarks sent the euro, which had lost ground to the
dollar immediately after the decision, to a one-week high of
$1.3619 and pushed up German bund yields.
The euro was last up 0.4 percent at $1.3591.
"While he reiterated that risks for the economy remain to
the downside and that inflation pressures are likely to remain
subdued, he has not taken any meaningful step closer to easing
monetary policy," said Omer Esiner, chief market strategist at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange.
Strong corporate earnings reports boosted European stocks
by 1.5 percent, while on Wall Street, the Dow Jones
industrial and Standard & Poor's 500 indexes had their best day
of the year, thanks in part to data showing fewer Americans than
expected filed initial claims for jobless benefits.
U.S. crude oil settled up 46 cents at $97.84 a
barrel. Brent crude settled up 94 cents at $107.19.
RELATIVE CALM
U.S. jobless claims "are still higher than where they were
six weeks ago but are still consistent with a decent job
market," said Craig Dismuke, chief economic strategist at Vining
Sparks in Memphis. "The underlying trend is still positive."
National U.S. employment data due on Friday is expected to
show the economy added 185,000 new jobs last month.
Smaller-than-expected job gains in December have raised concern
about the strength of the U.S. recovery, which sped up in late
2013.
The Dow Jones industrial average added 188.23 points,
or 1.22 percent, to close at 15,628.46. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index was up 21.78 points, or 1.24 percent, at
1,773.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 45.57
points, or 1.14 percent, at 4,057.12.
The MSCI world stock index rose 1.3 percent,
while the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
rose to 2.70 percent as investors took on more risk.
The yield hit a three-month low of 2.57 percent on Monday.
Relative calm in the capital-hungry emerging markets of
Turkey, South Africa and India also lifted stocks, after a rout
in recent weeks that had driven safe-haven bids to U.S.
Treasuries and the yen.
Emerging market stocks were up 1.4 percent after
hitting five-month lows earlier this week, while the Turkish
lira and South African rand held above recent
troughs.
Emerging markets have been inflated in recent years by huge
amounts of cheap cash created by the U.S. Federal Reserve. With
the Fed now scaling back the program, that flow is reversing,
putting pressure on emerging currencies and asset markets.
"You're going to continue to see a battle between the EM
flight-to-quality concerns and the fact that the Fed, which has
been the biggest buyer of Treasuries and mortgages in the world,
are slowly but surely reducing what they are buying," said Jason
Rogan, managing director in Treasuries trading at Guggenheim
Partners.
Emerging market turmoil in recent weeks, along with softer
U.S. economic data, have helped shave some about 4 percent from
the S&P this year. The index rose nearly 30 percent in 2013.
"If people expect returns like we've seen over the last few
years, they might be disappointed," said Michael Cuggino,
president of Pacific Heights Asset Management. "But I expect
people to slowly migrate back toward equities."