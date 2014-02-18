* Japanese shares rally after BoJ move, yen weakens

* European shares dip after recent gains

* Jump in Tesla shares propels tech-heavy Nasdaq

* Gold weakens, but crude oil rallies

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Feb 18 Stock markets around the world edged higher on Tuesday following a fresh round of stimulus from the Bank of Japan, though gains were limited by some tepid data following a recent rally.

The Bank of Japan maintained its expansionary monetary policy, extending special loan programs to help buoy economic growth. Japanese shares jumped 3.1 percent, but other markets in Asia were flat after China's central bank acted to rein in lending and Australia's central bank made hawkish comments about interest rates.

"The move by the Bank of Japan is important as it shows how central banks around the world want to make sure economies don't slip back into recession," said Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at Rockwell Securities in New York. "That will be an overriding factor in any trading."

The MSCI World index was up 0.4 percent.

Economic data pointed to continued struggles around the globe, with German investor sentiment weaker and factory activity in New York state slowing in February.

Also in the United States, the National Association of Home Builders reported its index on homebuilder confidence fell in February to 46, indicating that a majority of builders see market conditions as poor, following similarly weak reads last week on retail sales and the labor market.

Investors have been looking to economic data to justify the recent advance in equities, which has taken the S&P 500 back near record levels even as the U.S. Federal Reserve has twice trimmed its stimulus program. The Fed's publication on Wednesday of the minutes of its latest meeting will be scoured by market participants for confirmation that the slowing will continue at a steady pace.

"We're getting overbought in the short-term, so it wouldn't be surprising to see a pause in stocks, especially since some of the data has been lukewarm," Kaufman said.

In Europe, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed with very slight gains. German Bund futures rose 0.2 percent, while Greek bond yields hovered around their lowest level since the country's debt restructuring as international lenders said they would return to Athens this week to assess the delivery of economic reforms.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 3.27 points, or 0.02 percent, at 16,151.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.08 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,841.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 29.23 points, or 0.69 percent, at 4,273.25.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was boosted by a jump in the shares of Tesla Motors Inc to an all-time high. Tesla shares rose following a report that Apple Inc's mergers and acquisitions chief, Adrian Perica, met Tesla's chief executive, Elon Musk, last year, sparking speculation that Apple could be interested in buying the electric car maker.

Tesla shares rose 3.2 percent to $204.57 after hitting an all-time high of $205.72. Apple shares were up 1.1 percent at $549.80.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 13/32 in price, with the yield at 2.6979 percent.

YEN LOSES GROUND

The big loser from the BoJ action and subsequent bank-led Nikkei rally was the yen, which lost ground against all its major currency peers, with the dollar gaining 0.4 percent.

The Japanese action helped "reverse the recent dollar/yen bear trend," said Tom Levinson, currency strategist at ING, adding that he thought 102.85/95 yen resistance would hold for now.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.2 percent, while the euro rose 0.8 percent against the yen to post a new February high.

After initially weathering a bout of profit-taking, gold slid from a near 3-1/2-month peak, shedding 0.5 percent.

U.S. crude futures jumped 1.6 percent, boosted by robust demand for heating fuel, as well as a weaker dollar and supply disruptions in Libya. Brent crude rose 0.8 percent, topping $110 a barrel.