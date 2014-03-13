* Global stock index falls, with U.S. stocks down more than
1 percent
* Ukraine tensions increase; China data adds to more worries
about slowdown
* Russian shares slide to lowest since September 2009
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, March 13 World stock indexes dropped
and the yen climbed against the dollar and euro on Thursday as
concerns increased over the trajectory of the crisis in Ukraine.
Concerns about the pace of Chinese growth added to pressure
on stocks as well as copper. China accounts for 40 percent of
global refined copper demand.
Major U.S. indexes dropped more than 1 percent, with losses
accelerating after reports U.S. F-16 fighter jets landed at
central Poland's Lask air base to take part in military
exercises in a gesture of support for Washington's eastern NATO
allies.
Russia said it had started military exercises near the
border with Ukraine, in what is likely to be seen as a show of
force in the standoff with the West over the Crimea region.
Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier
said Germany assumes this weekend's referendum in Crimea will be
followed by steps to absorb the region into Russia, and if there
is no change in direction the European Union will be forced to
consider a further, third stage of sanctions.
While investors nervously monitored the crisis in Ukraine,
their appetite for riskier assets was also diminished by fears
of slowing economic growth in China.
"(Ukraine headlines) are certainly going to be the catalyst
but there is more under the surface," said Paul Mendelsohn,
chief investment strategist at Windham Financial Services.
Growth in China's industrial output came in below forecasts
for the combined January/February period, with retail sales also
weaker than expected, stoking worries growth there could slow as
Beijing pushes for economic reforms.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average fell
207.75 points or 1.27 percent, to 16,132.33, the S&P 500
lost 20.4 points or 1.09 percent, to 1,847.8 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 64.167 points or 1.48 percent, to
4,259.164.
The MSCI global stock market index was down
0.8 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
ended down 1.1 percent.
Russia's RTS stock index, down 2 percent, fell to
its lowest since September 2009, while five-year credit default
swaps rose 14 basis points to their highest since June 2012.
SAFE-HAVEN YEN GAINS
Often seen as a safe-haven investment, the yen rose after
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry signalled a possible response
from the West if the referendum in Ukraine's Crimea region goes
ahead on Sunday.
The yen was up nearly 1 percent against the dollar at 101.75
yen after hitting a one-week high at 101.70.
The euro slumped to session lows against the dollar and yen
after comments from the European Central Bank chief signalling
he remained open to more action to avert the crippling effects
of deflation. More ECB stimulus aimed to help the euro zone
economy is seen eroding the purchasing power of the common
currency.
The euro fell 0.4 percent at $1.3850, erasing earlier
gains that propelled it to a 2-1/2-year peak of $1.3967. Against
the yen, the euro sank 1.3 percent to one-week lows, and last
traded at 140.96 yen.
The euro zone economy has been picking up steam and
investors have been speculating the ECB would not ease policy
further to counter deflation risks.
In the U.S. bond market, longer-dated U.S. Treasuries
rallied to their highest price levels in over a week on
heightened tensions in Ukraine.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note last
traded up 19/32 in price to yield 2.658 percent, down from 2.726
percent late on Wednesday. Bond yields move inversely to their
prices.
COPPER'S DECLINE
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed
at $6,415 from $6,505 on Wednesday. Prices hit a 44-month low of
$6,376.25 in intraday trade on Wednesday before recovering at
the close to post their first daily gain since Friday.
Hefty losses for the metal earlier this week have pushed the
price 12 percent lower for the year. It has lost more than 8
percent of its value since Friday on fears of an economic
slowdown and credit problems in China.
"The industrial production data has further reinforced the
concerns that the threat is becoming more real and the recent
policies by the PBOC are failing to rebalance their economy,"
said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade, referring
to the Chinese central bank.
GOLD OFF HIGHS, BRENT DOWN
Gold prices retreated from six-month highs after the release
of stronger-than-expected U.S. data.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,367.24 an ounce
versus $1,366.58 late on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures for
April delivery were down $2.50 an ounce at $1,368.
Earlier, gold had risen to its highest since Sept. 10, due
to fears the Ukraine situation could escalate, worries over the
Chinese economy, and a drop in the dollar against the euro.
In the energy market, the weak data from China pressured
European benchmark Brent crude oil. It was down 69 cents
at $107.33 a barrel, while U.S. crude futures rose 21
cents to settle at $98.20.