* Euro firm on safe-haven flow, expectation for inflation
* Wall St boosted by merger activity, Pfizer shares lead
* Oil slips below $110, near 7-week highs on Ukraine
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 28 Shares of AstraZeneca surged
on Monday after a takeover offer, lifting global equity markets
on speculation of further corporate deal-making, while crude oil
prices fell on increased U.S. sanctions against Russia over the
Ukraine crisis.
U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said it made a 58.8
billion pound ($98.9 billion) bid for Britain's AstraZeneca Plc
after having two bids rejected, pushing shares in the
healthcare industry higher.
AstraZeneca rallied 15 percent in London, while
Pfizer rose 4.6 percent on Wall Street, the biggest gainer in
the Dow Industrials and second-biggest by percentage in the
benchmark S&P 500 index.
In Germany, shares of Bayer rose 4 percent,
lifted by a wave of pharmaceuticals sector merger speculation.
On Wall Street, the healthcare sector rose 1
percent, or about one-fifth of the S&P 500's gains.
"Thanks to central banks' massive (provision of) liquidity,
a lot of companies are now looking for takeover targets across
the board, which is very positive for the market," said Lionel
Jardin, head of institutional sales at Assya Capital in Paris.
MSCI's measure of global equity markets, the all-country
world index, edged up 0.04 percent. The
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.25 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose as much as
134.32 points, or 0.82 percent, but subsequently pulled back to
trade up 65.25 points, or 0.40 percent, at 16,426.71. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.54 points, or 0.14
percent, at 1,865.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index was
down 11.13 points, or 0.27 percent, at 4,064.43.
Brent crude oil slipped below $110 a barrel. U.S. President
Barack Obama announced a third round of sanctions against
Russian individuals and companies aimed at stopping President
Vladimir Putin from fomenting rebellion in eastern Ukraine.
June Brent eased 93 cents at $108.65 a barrel. U.S.
crude for June delivery fell 18 cents to $100.42 a
barrel.
The euro hit a two-week high against the U.S. dollar, helped
by both safe-haven flows due to the Ukraine crisis and
expectations euro zone inflation will show an increase this
week, lessening the need for looser monetary policy.
"Since the onset of the Ukraine crisis the euro has
benefited. We expect that pattern to continue," said Michael
Woolfolk, global markets strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.
The euro reached a session high $1.3905 before slipping to
$1.3842, up 0.08 percent.
Euro support also came from a spike in overnight euro zone
rates as surplus cash in the banking system decreased,
with banks repaying cheaper loans taken earlier from the central
bank.
The dollar rose 0.37 percent to 102.53 yen.
U.S. Treasury prices fell as investors embraced riskier
assets and upbeat housing numbers that strengthened the view
that the world's largest economy was steadily recovering.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
8/32 in price to yield 2.695 percent.
