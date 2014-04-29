(Deletes reference to Nikkei. Tokyo market was closed for a
holiday)
* Upbeat earnings activity boosts U.S. and European shares
* Euro falls on below-forecast German inflation data
* Draghi cools ECB QE talk; Fed begins policy meeting
* U.S. bond yields rise as investors grab Apple debt deal
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 29 World stock indexes rose on
solid company earnings on Tuesday, while the euro slipped as
weaker-than-expected German inflation data kept alive chances of
more stimulus from the European Central Bank.
Worries about Ukraine moved to the back burner after the
United States and the European Union imposed more sanctions on
Russia for its role in backing the separatist movement in
eastern Ukraine.
Relief that the West's broadened sanctions on Moscow were
limited encouraged some investors to step back into stocks and
other risky assets while paring holdings in the traditional safe
havens of gold and U.S. and German government debt.
Yields on U.S. and German benchmarks
edged up to 2.69 percent and 1.50 percent, respectively. U.S.
bond yields also were affected by the $12 billion in bond supply
from iPhone maker Apple, which enticed huge orders,
according to Thomson Reuters unit IFR.
Oil prices rebounded a day after posting their biggest fall
in a month as traders focused on the violence in eastern Ukraine
and a possible delay in U.S. relaxation of sanctions on Iran
later this year.
Equities drew the most investor attention on Tuesday, with
shares in Europe rising more than 1 percent and Wall Street
indexes also rising, though less dramatically.
"The Ukraine situation played an important role here. The
tension there has been diffused for now," said Robbert Van
Batenburg, director of market strategy at Newedge USA LLC in New
York. "You have some decent earnings in the U.S. and Europe as
well."
Upbeat news from Finnish telecom giant Nokia and
German chipmaker Infineon inspired European stock
markets, while Wall Street benefited from encouraging results
from U.S. drugmaker Merck and mobile provider Sprint
.
News that Britain's economy grew at a solid 0.8 percent pace
in the first quarter, for an annual growth rate of 3.1 percent,
the fastest since 2007, also boosted sentiment.
In the United States, private data showed that home prices
grew at a solid clip in February, though Americans' confidence
in the economy dipped in April from a more than six-month high
set in March.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 85.67
points, or 0.52 percent, to 16,534.41, the S&P 500 gained
8.8 points, or 0.47 percent, to 1,878.23, and the Nasdaq
Composite ended up 29.142 points, or 0.72 percent, to
4,103.543.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed 1.2 percent higher at 1,352.42. The STOXX Europe 600 Tech
index was up 1.4 percent, a top sectoral riser.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, rose 0.6 percent at 413.05 points.
Investors also looked for cues on whether European
policy-makers will embark on more stimulus to avert deflation.
The ECB president, Mario Draghi, told German lawmakers on
Monday that bond purchases as a tool to stem falling prices -
similar to the stimulus measures conducted by the U.S. Federal
Reserve -- remain some way off.
A report due on Wednesday is expected to show inflation in
the euro zone picking up to 0.8 percent in April, though that
would still be well below the ECB's medium-term target of just
below 2 percent. An omen of a below-target reading came on
Tuesday when Germany said its annual inflation rate was 1.1
percent in April but less than the 1.3 percent rise expected.
"Germany is Europe's biggest economy, and we will be
watching what happens," said Eric Viloria, currency strategist
at Wells Fargo Securities in New York. "If inflation comes in
too low, that raises expectations the ECB will lower rates or
take other steps that will hurt the currency."
Central bank purchases of bonds are designed to hold down
long-term interest rates and bolster economic activity. They
also erode a country's currency.
The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.3811 and off 0.2
percent against the yen, at 141.64 yen.
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's value against
six major currencies, rose 0.15 percent at 79.802.
As traders speculate on the ECB's next move, the Fed began a
two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. It is expected to trim its
monthly bond-buying stimulus further.
In commodity markets, Brent crude ended up 86 cents,
or 0.80 percent, at $108.98 a barrel, and U.S. crude
settled up 44 cents, or 0.44 percent, at $101.28 per barrel.
Spot gold prices erased earlier gains, dipping 49
cents, or 0.04 percent, to $1,295.11 an ounce.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Additional reporting by Michael
Connor in New York; Jamie McGeever, Marius Zaharia and Tricia
Wright in London; Editing by Dan Grebler, Meredith Mazzilli and
Leslie Adler)