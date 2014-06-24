(Recasts to add drop in U.S. stocks, comments, updates trading) By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, June 24 U.S. stocks turned lower on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected data lifted them to a fresh record earlier in the day, while the sterling tumbled after the Bank of England governor said spare capacity would need to be used up before a rate rise is needed. The dollar and U.S. Treasuries prices gained, but flagging business morale in Germany pulled European stocks lower. The S&P 500 fell after eking out its fourth record high in five sessions earlier Tuesday. It was boosted by data showing U.S. consumer confidence rose more than expected in June, as did May new home sales. "The market obviously responded well to the good economic data earlier - the housing data and of course the consumer confidence," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York. "But the market is basically in a standstill here. I kind of suspect this is what we are going to see as the quarter comes to a draw." The Dow Jones industrial average fell 54.4 points or 0.32 percent, to 16,882.86, the S&P 500 lost 2.68 points or 0.14 percent, to 1,959.93 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.75 points or 0.29 percent, to 4,381.43. Biotech shares helped buoy the Nasdaq, sparked by a 40.3 percent gain in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc to $93.48 in heavy volume. The Nasdaq Biotech index climbed 1.7 percent. U.S. Treasury bonds rose, pushing the 10-year benchmark yield down almost two basis points to 2.60 percent. Germany's Ifo index of business sentiment eased more than expected in June to its lowest level this year. "You are seeing economic statistics in Europe that are disappointing," said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss bank Reyl. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading shares settled down 0.1 percent, and the MSCI world stocks indicator was little changed. Sterling fell below $1.70, retreating from recent 5-year peaks after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said there was little wage or inflationary pressure in the British economy, and spare capacity would need to be absorbed before rates could be raised. Sterling was last down 0.3 percent at $1.6977, having earlier fallen more than half a cent to as low as $1.6971. The euro was little changed at $1.3595. The dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 80.361, well within the narrow 80.000-81.000 range seen since May. In commodities trading, gold hit a more than 2-month high at $1,325.90 an ounce, up 5.5 percent for June. Silver hit a 3-month high at $21.22 an ounce. Brent crude was up 0.3 percent at $114.46 a barrel, supported by the fighting in Iraq, supply disruption in Libya and expectations of a decline in U.S. crude inventories. U.S. crude slipped 0.3 percent to $105.83. (Additional reporting by Jamie McGeever in London; Editing by Dan Grebler and Bernadette Baum)