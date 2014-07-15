* Yellen says U.S. recovery incomplete, but certain stocks
are over-valued
* ZEW sentiment reading at lowest level since January 2013
* Crude oil prices fall steeply
(Updates to U.S. afternoon trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 15 U.S. stocks slipped on
Tuesday, with riskier equities hit hardest after the Federal
Reserve, in an unusual statement, singled out the valuation of
social media and biotechnology shares as "substantially
stretched."
Bond prices were flat but gold was lower as Fed Chair Janet
Yellen's comments suggested interest rate hikes could come
sooner than anticipated if the labor market continued to
improve. Separately, oil prices tumbled amid rising supply from
Libya.
Wall Street equities were supported by bank stocks like
JPMorgan Chase & Co, which outperformed following strong
results.
The Fed's semi-annual monetary policy report, which
accompanied Yellen's testimony to the Senate Banking Committee,
noted that overall U.S. stock valuations were "generally at
levels not far above their historical averages," even as it
singled out riskier sectors of the market.
Social media and biotechnology shares slumped following the
release of the report, with the Nasdaq Biotech Index down
1.7 percent on the day.
"These are the subindustries that have caused a lot of
long-time stock watchers to scratch their heads. These companies
have relative few earnings, especially in the biotech area,"
said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst, Fort Pitt
Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
Overall, Yellen said the U.S. economic recovery was
incomplete and she defended the central bank's accommodative
monetary policies. She said some signs of a pickup in inflation
were not enough for the Fed to accelerate its plans for raising
interest rates, but improved labor markets might accelerate the
process.
"If the labor market continues to improve more quickly than
anticipated by the Committee, resulting in faster convergence
toward our dual objectives, then increases in the federal funds
rate target likely would occur sooner and be more rapid than
currently envisioned," she said.
Bond yields initially rose after her comments, but the U.S.
10-year Treasury note subsequently turned positive,
rising 1/32 of a point in price to yield 2.5431 percent.
Gold prices fell 0.8 percent and are down more than 3
percent this week. Copper was up 0.1 percent.
U.S. crude oil fell 1.3 percent to $99.61, dropping
under $100 per barrel for the first time since May. Brent crude
lost 1.4 percent as rising supplies from Libya overshadowed
renewed violence in the country.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 4.82
points, or 0.03 percent, at 17,050.60. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 3.51 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,973.59.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 21.34 points, or
0.48 percent, at 4,419.08.
The MSCI World Index fell 0.3 percent while
European shares ended down 0.4 percent, pressured by a
drop in Germany's ZEW index of economic sentiment. The MSCI
International ACWI Price Index fell 0.2 percent.
BANK EARNINGS
While Yellen's comments were the day's primary driver,
financial shares helped major indexes recover early
losses.
Both JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs Group Inc rose after
reporting results, with JPMorgan up 3.9 percent to $58.47 as the
biggest gainer on both the Dow and S&P. However, another Dow
component, Johnson & Johnson, fell 2 percent to $103.27
after its results.
The U.S. dollar index rose 0.2 percent, while the
euro fell to a one-month low against the dollar on
higher-than-forecast inflation data from Britain.
The Bank of Japan maintained its stimulus program and stuck
to a forecast that inflation will approach its 2 percent target
next year, unfazed by recent data casting doubt on its scenario
of an investment-led economic recovery.
Japan's Nikkei average rose 0.6 percent, while
shares in Hong Kong rose 0.5 percent.
The MSCI Emerging Market index, MSCI's benchmark
emerging equity index, inched up 0.2 percent to a 16-month high.
Asian stock markets showed little reaction to
stronger-than-expected new loan and money supply data for China.
Chinese banks gave 1.08 trillion yuan ($173.90 billion) of new
loans in June, beating expectations of 915 billion.
The data, coming ahead of GDP and other numbers from China
due on Wednesday, underscored the perception that the Chinese
economy is stabilizing after a shaky start to the year but still
needs more policy support to meet Beijing's growth target.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Dan Grebler)