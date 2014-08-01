(Adds New York open, quotes; changes dateline; previous PARIS)
* Payrolls increase tops 200k for sixth month
* Worries about quicker Fed interest rate hike diminish
* U.S. Treasuries yields drop, gold bounces back
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Aug 1 World stock markets traded lower
on Friday following the previous session's Wall Street sell-off,
while the dollar dipped after U.S. jobs data eased investors'
worries Federal Reserve policymakers were tilting toward raising
interest rates.
U.S. Treasury yields eased and gold prices jumped on July's
U.S. employment data, which included a sixth straight month of
job additions over 200,000 in the world's biggest economy and
soft hourly wage increases.
"It's a Goldilocks report for an economy that is steadily
expanding but not lifting off. It will reinforce for now the
Federal Reserve's commitment to a gradualist policy approach,"
said Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz in
Newport Beach, California.
Wall Street, whose Standard & Poor's 500 index of top
American firms on Thursday had its biggest single-day drop since
April, was mixed in early trading.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 69.30
points, or 0.42 percent, at 16,494.00. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 6.60 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,924.07.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 24.80 points, or
0.57 percent, at 4,344.98.
The MSCI All-Country World index was down
0.5 percent at 420.61. Japan's Nikkei index dropped to a
one-week low and European shares were off 1.32 percent.
U.S. job growth slowed more than anticipated in July and an
unexpected rise in the unemployment rate pointed to some slack
in the labor market, which was seen as giving the Fed room to
keep interest rates low for a while.
The dollar, which has been climbing on hopes U.S. rates
would rise sooner rather than later, moved lower. The U.S dollar
index, which measures the greenback versus six major
currencies, had traded near 10-month highs but was down 0.32
percent at 81.195.
"The dollar may have become a bit overly stretched," said
Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington. "We are going to have to see some wage
growth to help justify these elevated levels for the greenback."
Gold jumped, with spot gold prices up 1 percent
before settling back for a gain of 0.8 percent to $1.293.80 an
ounce.
U.S. Treasuries yields dropped, with benchmark 10-year notes
last up 12/32 in price to yield 2.51 percent, down
from 2.58 percent before the jobs data was released.
Despite the weaker-than-expected jobs data, investors
remained cautious. A strong U.S. GDP figure earlier this week
and conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East kept them on edge.
Brent crude oil fell to a two-week low, slipping below $105
a barrel as oversupply in the Atlantic basin and low demand
outweighed worries over political tensions in the Middle East,
North Africa and Ukraine. Prices were unaffected by the U.S.
jobs data.
Brent fell $1.08 to $104.94. Brent lost 5.6 percent
last month, its biggest fall since April 2013. U.S. crude
futures fell 89 cents to $97.28 a barrel.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Additional Reporting
by Blaise Robinson in Paris and Sudip Kar-Gupta in London;
Editing by Dan Grebler)