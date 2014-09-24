* Draghi renews promise of accommodative monetary policy
* Slide in German Ifo business morale points to weak Q3
* Emerging-market stocks break losing streak
(Updates prices to U.S. afternoon trading)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 24 World stock indexes rose and
the euro fell on Wednesday after European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi renewed a pledge to keep monetary policy loose for
an extended period.
A recovery in Russian and Chinese shares also helped
emerging markets halt a near-unbroken three-week run of falls.
Draghi renewed a pledge to keep monetary policy
accommodative for as long as it takes to push ultra-low
inflation in the euro zone closer to 2 percent.
Investors, however, have been rattled by this week's
worse-than-expected economic data from euro zone countries,
leaving Europe's equity markets pretty much where they began the
month.
There was more bad news on Wednesday, with German business
sentiment dropping for a fifth straight month in September to
its lowest level since April 2013 and the Bank of Spain warning
that Spanish private consumption growth and new job creation
were likely to have slowed in the third quarter.
Despite the weak European data, MSCI's global share index
was up 0.3 percent, while European shares
ended up 0.8 percent.
The MSCI emerging stocks index edged up 0.3
percent as it attempted to make only its second daily gain in 15
sessions.
U.S. equities resumed their climb. The Dow Jones industrial
average was up 123.97 points, or 0.73 percent, at
17,179.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 11.59
points, or 0.58 percent, at 1,994.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 38.56 points, or 0.86 percent, at 4,547.25.
"This is a market that continues to attract capital from
other asset classes, because where else can investors go for
yield?," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris
Group in Bedford Hills, New York.
Also helping U.S. stocks was a strong report on the housing
market.
In the foreign exchange market, the euro sank 0.4
percent to a 14-month low under $1.28 and was last at
$1.2788.
U.S. Treasuries yields were little changed on a lack of
clarity surrounding Federal Reserve monetary policy. Benchmark
U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were last down 6/32 in
price to yield 2.55 percent, from 2.53 percent late Tuesday.
German bond yields inched lower following the
German data.
Brent crude fell for a third day, with futures for November
delivery down 53 cents at $96.32 a barrel, slipping
further on inflated supplies and weak economic data from Europe.
U.S. crude was up 41 cents at $91.97.
The pick-up in Russian and Chinese shares boosted emerging
markets while the U.S.-led air strikes in the Middle East pushed
investors toward safe-haven assets, cooling the recent pressure
on emerging markets from rising global bond yields.
Shanghai shares also finished at their highest in
more than 1-1/2 years.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Additional reporting by
Blaise Robinson, Lionel Laurent; John Geddie in London and;
Chuck Mikolajczak in New York.; Editing by Dan Grebler and Toby
Chopra)