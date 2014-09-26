* Gross exits Pimco, joins Janus Capital; bond prices fall
* Data shows U.S. economy grew at fastest pace in more than 2 years
2 years
* U.S. stocks bounce back from Thursday drop; dollar rises
(Updates with U.S. market closing levels)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 26 High-profile investor Bill
Gross's departure from Pimco shook the bond market on Friday,
while world stock markets and the dollar rose following data
showing the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in more than
two years in the second quarter.
News that Gross, a Pimco co-founder who managed the $222
billion Pimco Total Return Fund, will be joining Janus Capital
Group pressured short- and intermediate-dated U.S.
Treasuries prices as it spurred concerns that Pimco may have to
sell Treasuries if investor redemptions increase.
It also drove down shares of German insurer Allianz
, the parent of Newport Beach, California-based Pimco.
Allianz shares tumbled 6.2 percent, wiping roughly 3.75 billion
euros ($4.77 billion) from the group's market value. Shares of
Janus Capital ended up 43 percent at $15.89, the stock's best
one-day advance in its history.
"This news of Gross's departure is gigantic," said Tom di
Galoma, head of rates and credit trading at ED&F Man Capital
Markets in New York. "People are concerned that Pimco is going
to have to liquidate, so there is some pre-selling going on
ahead of the fact that they may have to do some selling."
In a bullish signal for the rest of the year, the U.S.
Commerce Department reported the U.S. economy grew at its
strongest rate in 2-1/2 years during April, May and June.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 167.35 points,
or 0.99 percent, to 17,113.15, the S&P 500 gained 16.86
points, or 0.86 percent, to 1,982.85 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 45.45 points, or 1.02 percent, to 4,512.19.
"The bottom line is that the outlook is still very solid, so
it isn't unusual to see (stock) traders come back in," said
Michael Mullaney, chief investment officer at Fiduciary Trust Co
in Boston.
Among the day's big gainers, shares of Yahoo Inc
and AOL Inc jumped after Starboard Value LP urged a
strategic combination of the companies. Yahoo shares rose 4.4
percent to $40.66, whiles AOL gained 3.7 percent to $44.55.
For the week, all three major indexes fell at least 1
percent. It was the worst week for all three since the week
ended Aug 1.
MSCI's global share index was last up 0.2
percent, turning higher late in the U.S. trading session.
European shares ended up 0.3 percent. The MSCI emerging
stocks index was down 0.1 percent.
The dollar posted an 11th straight week of gains against a
basket of major currencies, extending the longest winning streak
since its 1971 free float under President Richard Nixon.
The dollar index added 0.5 percent and hit a
four-year peak of 85.655.
The dollar has been driven higher by the divergent monetary
policy outlooks between the U.S Federal Reserve's contemplating
a rate hike and the ECB and Bank of Japan mulling further
stimulus.
GROSS EXIT RATTLES BONDS
U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were last down 5/32
in price to yield 2.53 percent, from 2.51 percent late Thursday.
Italian and Spanish 10-year bond yields also rose after the
news on Gross. Pimco has large investments in euro zone
peripheral debt.
Italian 10-year bond yields rose 4 basis
points to 2.40 percent, while equivalent Spanish yields
rose 5 bps to 2.20 percent. Both remained close to
their record lows.
In the energy market, U.S. oil prices rose following
the U.S. GDP data. U.S. November crude rose $1.01 to
settle at $93.54 a barrel.
Brent crude futures ended flat as improving supply and
concerns about tepid demand for oil in Europe and China offset
concerns about the Middle East conflicts. Brent for November
delivery settled unchanged at $97 a barrel.
Gold fell as a dollar-driven rally dimmed bullion's
investment appeal. Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at
$1,214.67 an ounce.
