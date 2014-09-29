* Global equity markets fall; Hong Kong weighs on sentiment
* Bonds rise as Hong Kong protests boost demand
* Brazilian shares tumble as presidential election draws
near
* Dollar hits 22-month high vs euro, 4-year high vs basket
(Adds close of U.S. markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 29 Global equity markets fell on
Monday as civil unrest in Hong Kong weighed on investor
sentiment, while U.S. Treasury debt prices rose over uncertainty
sparked by the protests.
Stocks on Wall Street opened sharply lower following
declines in Europe and Asia as Hong Kong democracy protesters
defied volleys of tear gas and police baton charges in one of
the biggest political challenges for China since the Tiananmen
Square crackdown 25 years ago.
Shares of companies exposed to Hong Kong fell, including
HSBC and luxury goods group Richemont. HSBC
closed down 2.3 percent and Richemont fell 1.7 percent.
Emerging markets took a hit. MSCI's emerging markets index
fell 1.45 percent, with Brazilian shares a big drag.
The Brazilian real fell to an almost six-year low and the
benchmark Bovespa index notched its biggest one-day drop
in more than three years after a poll showed President Dilma
Rousseff gaining on challenger Marina Silva ahead of Sunday's
election. The Bovespa fell 4.5 percent.
Losses on Wall Street were initially broad, with all 10 of
the S&P 500's sectors lower as equity investors shrugged off the
latest data showing a stronger U.S. economy. Stocks later pared
losses, and utilities, seen as a defensive play, rebounded.
The sell-off in U.S. stocks was overdone and exacerbated by
the absence of any news of consequence to the market, said
Donald Selkin, chief market strategist at National Securities in
New York.
"The problem is we're not going to get any upside
motivations here until the start of third-quarter earnings
season next week," said Selkin, adding that Friday's jobs report
will be the next major event for investors.
When the CBOE Volatility Index rose above 17, or
close to resistance points in April and early August, the
market's decline receded, Selkin said.
The VIX closed up 7.61 percent at 15.98.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 41.93
points, or 0.25 percent, at 17,071.22. The S&P 500 fell
5.05 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,977.8 and the Nasdaq
Composite shed 6.34 points, or 0.14 percent, to
4,505.85.
MSCI's all-country world index was down 0.45
percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
European shares closed down 0.43 percent at 1,371.11.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes gained
14/32 in price to yield 2.4943 percent.
Uncertainty around the protest in Hong Kong was seen as one
driver of demand for bonds. Month-end buying added to demand,
while some gains were also seen as giving back weakness from
Friday over fears that bond behemoth Pimco would have to sell
assets after the departure of co-founder Bill Gross.
Volatility in rates also spiked on Friday over concerns that
Pimco would unwind large positions that bet on low volatility.
"The idea was that Pimco has sold a lot of vol and they may
get out of some of those positions," said Ira Jersey, an
interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.
U.S. consumer spending accelerated in August, while
contracts to purchase previously owned homes fell more than
expected last month but were still at the second-highest level
of the year. Investors are keen to see Friday's much-anticipated
jobs report for September for further signs on the economy.
The dollar erased early gains against the yen on concerns
the protests in Hong Kong might hurt the local economy and the
city's status as a global financial hub. During bouts of
political tension, investors often seek the safe haven of the
Japanese currency.
The greenback, however, gained 0.16 percent to 109.45 yen
after hitting a six-year peak of 109.74 yen in Asian
trading, according to Reuters data. The euro rose 0.03
percent to $1.2687.
U.S. crude oil rose, backed by strong U.S. economic data,
while Brent edged up after nearing a two-year low last week.
Brent for November delivery settled up 20 cents at
$97.20 a barrel. U.S. crude rose $1.03 to settle at
$94.57 a barrel.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Marius
Zaharia in London; Editing by Chris Reese and Dan Grebler)