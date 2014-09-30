* Dip in euro zone inflation knocks euro down, lifts dollar
* Global equity markets head for worst quarter in two years
* Dollar strength drags gold, oil lower
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 30 The dollar surged on Tuesday
after weak euro zone inflation data for September raised
expectations of new stimulus from the European Central Bank,
while world stock markets were set for their largest quarterly
drop in more than two years.
The dollar hit a four-year high against a basket of
major currencies, putting the greenback on track for its biggest
quarterly gain in six years, and a two-year high against the
euro after consumer prices in the euro zone rose 0.3 percent
year-on-year, slowing from 0.4 percent annual increases in
August and July.
The inflation estimate boosted expectations for ECB
President Mario Draghi to make clear when the ECB meets on
Thursday that he is ready to take more stimulative action.
"From all appearances, Mario Draghi is being dragged, pushed
and pulled into a more aggressive approach to stimulating
demand," said Peter Kenny, chief market strategist at Clearpool
Group in New York.
The dollar index of major currencies rose 0.4
percent to 85.954. The index has gained almost 8 percent over
the last three months, the biggest quarterly gain since 2008 and
a record-breaking 11 successive weeks of gains.
"It's attractive, relatively speaking from an economic
growth story standpoint relative to the rest of the world and it
also represents a relatively secure play on risk aversion," said
Kenney.
Commodities came under pressure with the dollar strength as
gold touched a nine-month low before paring losses, with the
metal set to post its sharpest monthly loss since June 2013 and
the first quarterly loss this year on expectations of further
gains in the U.S. currency.
Spot gold was off 0.7 percent at $1,206.65 an ounce,
trimming losses after data pointing to unsteady U.S. growth.
Brent oil slumped below $95 a barrel, hit by dollar strength
and ample supply, and was heading for its deepest quarterly drop
in more than two years.
Brent for November delivery was down $2.69 at $94.51
a barrel, after hitting a more than two-year low of $94.24,
putting it on track for its worst percentage drop since June
2013. It has lost nearly 14 percent in the third quarter, its
biggest quarterly drop since April-June 2012.
U.S. crude was down $3.30 at $91.27 a barrel and was
also on track for its biggest quarterly fall since the second
quarter of 2012.
Many analysts believe it is the beginning of a potentially
seismic shift in the financial status quo, based on expectations
the U.S. economy will outgrow Japan and the euro zone for years,
pushing U.S. interest rates higher.
The euro sank below $1.26 for the first time since
September 2012, hitting a low of $1.257 on trading platform EBS,
an almost 1 percent drop. The euro later pared losses, to trade
down 0.47 percent at $1.2624.
MSCI's all-country world stock index of 45
countries was on course for a drop of more than 3 percent in
September and its biggest quarterly fall since the second
quarter of 2012, when the euro zone's debt crisis peaked.
The index edged down 0.06 percent while the FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares closed up 0.7 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 52.88 points,
or 0.31 percent, to 17,124.1, the S&P 500 gained 3.11
points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,980.91 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 8.88 points, or 0.2 percent, to 4,514.73.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury note was unchanged in
price, yielding 2.4897 percent.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chris Reese)