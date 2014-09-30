* Dip in euro zone inflation knocks euro down, lifts dollar
* Global equity markets head for worst quarter in two years
* Dollar strength drags gold, oil lower
(Adds oil settlement prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 30 The dollar climbed on Tuesday
after weak euro zone inflation data for September increased
expectations of new stimulus from the European Central Bank,
while world stock markets were on track for their largest
quarterly drop in more than two years.
The dollar hit a four-year high against a basket of
major currencies, putting the greenback on track for its biggest
quarterly gain in six years, and a two-year high against the
euro after consumer prices in the euro zone rose 0.3 percent
year-on-year, slowing from 0.4 percent annual increases in
August and July.
The inflation estimate boosted expectations for ECB
President Mario Draghi to make clear when the ECB meets on
Thursday that he is ready to take more stimulative action.
"The reason we saw this today was because of the inflation
readings in the euro zone," said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
"The dollar, based on the dollar index, is probably reaching
a short term peak here. The prospects of the ECB moving as early
as this Thursday might be somewhat exaggerated."
The dollar index of major currencies rose 0.4 percent
to 85.954. The index has gained almost 8 percent over the last
three months, the biggest quarterly gain since 2008 and a
record-breaking 11 successive weeks of gains.
Commodities came under pressure with the dollar strength as
gold touched a nine-month low before paring losses, with the
metal set to post its sharpest monthly loss since June 2013 and
the first quarterly loss this year on expectations of further
gains in the U.S. currency.
Spot gold was off 0.7 percent at $1,206.65 an ounce,
trimming losses after data pointing to unsteady U.S. growth,
while copper was on track for its worst month since
March and was last down 1.4 percent for the session.
Brent oil slumped below $95 a barrel, hit by dollar strength
and ample supply, and suffered its deepest quarterly drop in
more than two years.
Brent for November delivery settled down $2.53 at
$94.67 a barrel, after hitting a more than two-year low of
$94.24, for its worst percentage drop since January. It has lost
nearly 16 percent in the third quarter, its biggest quarterly
drop since April-June 2012.
U.S. crude settled down $3.41 at $91.16 a barrel, its
worst drop since November 2012 and also notched its biggest
quarterly fall since the second quarter of 2012.
Many analysts believe it is the beginning of a potentially
seismic shift in the financial status quo, based on expectations
the U.S. economy will outgrow Japan and the euro zone for years,
pushing U.S. interest rates higher.
The euro sank below $1.26 for the first time since
September 2012, hitting a low of $1.257 on trading platform EBS,
an almost 1 percent drop. The euro later pared losses, to trade
down 0.43 percent at $1.263.
MSCI's all-country world stock index of 45
countries was on course for a drop of more than 3 percent in
September and its biggest quarterly fall since the second
quarter of 2012, when the euro zone's debt crisis peaked.
The index edged down 0.2 percent while the FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares closed up 0.7 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 30.31 points,
or 0.18 percent, to 17,040.91, the S&P 500 lost 6.08
points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,971.72 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 14.18 points, or 0.31 percent, to 4,491.67.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 6/32 in
price, yielding 2.5114 percent.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chris Reese)