* Manufacturing data weighs on stocks
* News of Ebola case hits travel, leisure stocks; drugmakers
rally
* Dollar holds steady after recent run
(Adds oil settlement prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 1 Stock markets worldwide started
the fourth quarter on a weak note on Wednesday, as tepid
manufacturing data weighed on European markets and the first
confirmed case of Ebola in the United States added to growing
volatility in U.S. equities.
Weak economic data, ongoing conflicts in Iraq and Russia,
and growing unrest in Hong Kong have contributed to overall
expectations that markets will get increasingly rocky in coming
months.
"We are going to have some more volatility this fall; that
is completely normal," said Jeff Kravetz, regional investment
director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Phoenix, Arizona.
"A lot of moving pieces in financial markets, so there is
going to be some disappointments and also some positive news, so
it is going to keep investors on edge."
Bond markets drew safe-haven bidding, with the benchmark
U.S. 10-year Treasury's yield falling to 2.405
percent, the lowest in nearly a month. The yield on Germany's
10-year Bund fell as low as 0.897 percent, not far from record
lows reached about a month ago.
MSCI's global index of equities was down 1.2
percent after a 3 percent drop in September. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 equity index closed down 0.9 percent
after final September purchasing managers numbers from France,
Germany and the euro zone as a whole highlighted the instability
of the European recovery.
U.S. purchasing managers' data was also weaker than
expected, though it still showed growth in factory activity.
Wall Street was sharply lower, continuing its recent
weakness. Airline and hotel stocks dropped in a knee-jerk
reaction to the first confirmed U.S. case of Ebola, which also
resulted in sharp rallies in drugmakers with treatments for the
disease. An airline index was on track for its worst day
since June.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 248.76
points, or 1.46 percent, at 16,794.14. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 28.61 points, or 1.45 percent, at
1,943.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 80.68
points, or 1.80 percent, at 4,412.71.
The dollar was little changed near a four-year high,
helping some commodity prices bounce from a sell-off in the
prior session. Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,214.80
an ounce, having earlier fallen to within 10 cents of the
previous day's nine-month low at $1,204.40.
The euro zone data, along with a report on slowing euro zone
inflation on Tuesday, underscored the contrasting monetary
policy outlooks of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European
Central Bank. The ECB meets on Thursday, and its accommodative
stance has had investors favoring the dollar over the euro.
The euro, down 0.2 percent at $1.2606, continued to
inch lower, but managed to pare declines to climb back above the
$1.26 mark, a level it had held for two years until Tuesday.
Oil prices were initially helped by Chinese PMI data before
fading late in the session. China's PMI stayed at 51.1, modestly
above the 50 level that separates growth from contraction and
just above the 51 forecast.
Brent crude oil settled at $94.16, down 0.5 percent
on the day. U.S. crude settled at $90.73, also off 0.5
percent.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Dan Grebler)