* Friday's jobs report bolsters confidence, but volatility
rises
* Treasuries rise as investors see glean of weak jobs data
* Brazilian stocks soar on pro-business candidate's
prospects
(Adds close of U.S. markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 6 Global equity markets extended a
rally on Monday that drew strength from a U.S. jobs report last
week that bolstered confidence in the American economy, but the
dollar fell sharply and stocks on Wall Street eased as
volatility picked up.
Brazil's benchmark stock index jumped almost 5
percent after a pro-business candidate surged to a strong finish
in Sunday's presidential election, setting the stage for a
likely tight run-off with leftist President Dilma Rousseff.
Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report fueled speculation
that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by mid-2015,
leading the dollar to notch its 12th straight week of gains, the
longest weekly winning streak in more than 40 years.
But the dollar index dropped 1.1 percent on Monday to post
its biggest fall by percentage since July 2013.
Treasury prices rose and gold climbed 1.4 percent for its
biggest one-day gain in two months as the dollar's sharp fall
sparked fresh physical demand and short-covering after bullion
hit a 15-month low.
U.S. COMEX gold futures settled up $14.40 at
$1,207.30 an ounce in heavy trading.
"Volatility has picked up some. You have people who got in
at a lower cost last week and took advantage of the up move to
get out and it's left some investors questioning whether that
rally is here to stay," Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund
LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey, said
of the day's equities moves.
The CBOE Volatility index rose 1.72 points from
trough to peak, almost double its average of 1.06 points over
the past 250 sessions. The VIX has surpassed the year-long
average in nine of the past 10 sessions.
MSCI's all-country world index of equity
performance in 45 countries rose 0.38 percent, while the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.22 percent
higher at 1.350.16.
Stocks see-sawed on Wall Street, ending the session lower.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 17.78 points,
or 0.1 percent, to 16,991.91. The S&P 500 slid 3.08
points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,964.82 and the Nasdaq Composite
lost 20.82 points, or 0.47 percent, to 4,454.80.
Euro zone bond yields fell after data showed German
industrial orders dropped at their fastest rate since 2009 in
August, reviving expectations of further monetary easing.
German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for
euro zone borrowing costs, fell 3 basis points to 0.91 percent -
just 4 bps away from record lows.
U.S. Treasuries yields edged lower on the weak European
economic data and the notion that modest growth in U.S. hourly
earnings could delay the Fed from raising U.S. interest rates.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 8/32 in
price to yield 2.4160 percent.
The dollar's rally took a breather on profit-taking.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major currencies, was last down 1.06 percent at 85.778.
Against the yen, the greenback was down 0.86 percent at
108.81 yen. Against the euro, the dollar slipped
1.05 percent to $1.2647.
Oil rebounded after Brent crude dropped below $92 a barrel.
Brent for November rose 48 cents to settle at $92.79
a barrel. U.S. November crude settled 60 cents higher at
$90.34 a barrel.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise in London; Editing by Dan Grebler and Meredith
Mazzilli)