* Crude oil prices continue to fall
* Dollar retreats broadly on global growth concern, Fed
views
* Trade data ease worries over China slowdown
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 13 The U.S. dollar weakened on
Monday after comments from Federal Reserve officials on the
timing of interest rate hikes, lifting pressure off metals
prices, while stocks hovered between gains and losses after last
week's rout.
Stronger-than-expected data out of China gave the bulls some
respite, but traders remained cautious after numbers out of
China and Germany last week pointed to a global slowdown.
Brent crude oil fell to its lowest in almost four years
after key Middle East producers signalled they would keep output
high even if that meant lower prices.
Stock traders on Wall Street were bracing for the start of
earnings season, with many expecting the next move in equities
to take its cue from corporate outlooks for the rest of the
year.
The S&P 500 last week posted its largest weekly decline
since March 2012 on continued concern about the strength of the
global economy.
"I think you are going to be surprised, earnings are going
to be solid and the guidance forward is going to be OK, so I
don't think this nervousness is justified," said Ken Polcari,
Director of the NYSE floor division at O'Neil Securities in New
York.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 33.2 points, or
0.2 percent, to 16,510.9, the S&P 500 lost 7.23 points,
or 0.38 percent, to 1,898.9 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 19.89 points, or 0.47 percent, to 4,256.35.
The MSCI All-Country World index was down
less than 0.1 percent after earlier dropping to a seven-month
low. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was also little changed.
Chinese trade data eased fears of slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy, showing exports grew 15.4 percent
year-on-year in September and imports rose 7 percent in terms of
value, both ahead of market expectations. But broader concerns
about global growth remained.
The euro zone, without growth and flirting with deflation,
faces the prospect of recession in its economic powerhouse,
Germany. Adding to the low mood, ratings agency Standard &
Poor's on Friday revised France's credit outlook to negative and
cut Finland's triple-A rating to AA+.
Federal Reserve officials said over the weekend that a sharp
slowdown in the global economy could delay an increase in U.S.
interest rates.
"If foreign growth is weaker than anticipated, the
consequences for the U.S. economy could lead the Fed to remove
accommodation more slowly than otherwise," Fed Vice Chairman
Stanley Fischer said.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of currencies was down 0.4 percent. The Japanese
yen, often sought as a safe haven in uncertain times, gained 0.3
percent to 107.38 to the dollar and the euro rose
0.4 percent to $1.2677.
"If the U.S. is not going to raise rates as aggressively as
the market anticipated ... you can make the case for being short
dollars," said Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign exchange at
TJM Brokerage in Chicago. He said Germany's signs of weakness
remained "a big concern."
CRUDE PRICES UNDER PRESSURE
A combination of abundant supply and concerns about global
demand has crushed crude oil prices in recent weeks. Brent crude
futures for November last traded down 2.2 percent at
$88.22, having touched $87.74, its lowest since December 2010.
Kuwait said OPEC was unlikely to cut production to support
prices, while Saudi Arabia has privately told oil market
participants it could be comfortable with $80 oil.
"In light of these comments, one should not expect any OPEC
output cuts before the Nov. 27 meeting," said Bjarne Schieldrop,
chief commodity analyst at SEB in Oslo.
Spot gold prices rose as the U.S. dollar fell as worries
about the global economy reduced investor appetite for risk. The
sharp decline in oil prices, however, kept pressure on gold in
the medium term as inflation expectations are lowered.
Gold rose to a near four-week high of $1,237.30 an
ounce and last stood at $1,230, up 0.6 percent. Copper
gained 0.7 percent.
