* Crude oil prices continue to fall, Brent near 4-year low
* Dollar retreats on global growth concern, Fed views
* Trade data eases worries over China slowdown
(Updates prices, changes comment)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 13 The U.S. dollar weakened on
Monday after comments from Federal Reserve officials drove views
that interest rate hikes could be delayed, lifting pressure off
metals prices, while stocks clawed out small gains after last
week's rout.
Stronger-than-expected data out of China gave the bulls some
respite, but traders remained cautious after numbers out of
China and Germany last week pointed to a global slowdown.
Brent crude oil fell to its lowest level in almost four
years after key Middle East producers signaled they would keep
output high even if that meant lower prices.
Stock traders on Wall Street were bracing for the full
onslaught of the quarterly earnings season, with many expecting
the next move in equities to take its cue from corporate
outlooks for the rest of the year.
The U.S. bond market was closed for the Columbus Day
holiday.
"It seems like the market's sort of jogging," Stephen Carl,
principal and head of U.S. equity trading at The Williams
Capital Group in New York, said about the market's lack of
conviction on Monday.
"This should be a smaller volume day and will pick up
tomorrow when everybody's back from Columbus Day."
Earlier, technical indicators dominated trading as the S&P
500 broke below 1,900 and its 200-day moving average, before
recovering.
"The fact we broke 1,900 on the S&P, the 200-day moving
average, if we don't close above there today, that means the
trip to lower levels is more than probable at this point," said
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 24.59 points,
or 0.15 percent, to 16,568.69, the S&P 500 gained 1.07
points, or 0.06 percent, to 1,907.2 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 15.39 points, or 0.36 percent, to 4,291.63.
The S&P 500 last week posted its largest weekly decline
since March 2012 on continued concern about the strength of the
global economy.
The MSCI All-Country World index was up 0.23
percent after earlier hitting a seven-month low. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed up
less than 0.1 percent.
Brazilian shares rallied 4.7 percent after
market-friendly presidential candidate Aecio Neves, who will
face incumbent Dilma Rousseff in a runoff vote on Oct. 26,
gained momentum in election polls.
Chinese trade data eased fears of a slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy, with exports having grown 15.4 percent
year-on-year in September and imports up 7 percent in terms of
value, both ahead of market expectations. But broader concerns
about global growth remained.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's on Friday revised France's
credit outlook to negative and cut Finland's triple-A rating to
AA-plus.
Federal Reserve officials said over the weekend that a sharp
slowdown in the global economy could delay an increase in U.S.
interest rates.
"If foreign growth is weaker than anticipated, the
consequences for the U.S. economy could lead the Fed to remove
accommodation more slowly than otherwise," the U.S. central
bank's vice chairman, Stanley Fischer, said.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of currencies, was down 0.4 percent. The Japanese
yen, often sought as a safe haven in uncertain times, gained 0.2
percent against the dollar, to 107.46, and the euro
rose 0.3 percent to $1.2668.
"If the U.S. is not going to raise rates as aggressively as
the market anticipated ... you can make the case for being short
dollars," said Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign exchange at
TJM Brokerage in Chicago. He said Germany's signs of weakness
remained "a big concern."
Earlier this month, the dollar index hit its highest level
since June 2010.
CRUDE PRICES UNDER PRESSURE
A combination of abundant supply and concerns about global
demand has crushed crude oil prices in recent weeks. Brent crude
futures last traded down 2 percent at $88.40, having
touched $87.74, the lowest level since December 2010.
Kuwait said OPEC was unlikely to cut production to support
prices, while Saudi Arabia has privately told oil market
participants it could be comfortable with $80 oil.
"In light of these comments, one should not expect any OPEC
output cuts before the Nov. 27 meeting," said Bjarne Schieldrop,
chief commodity analyst at SEB in Oslo.
Spot gold prices rose with the drop in the U.S. dollar, as
worries about the global economy reduced investor appetite for
risk. The sharp decline in oil prices, however, kept pressure on
gold in the medium term as inflation expectations have gone
down.
Gold rose to a near four-week high of $1,237.30 an
ounce and last stood near $1,228, up 0.4 percent. Copper
gained 1.1 percent, bolstered by the strong Chinese trade data.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Sam Forgione and
Yasmeen Abutaleb in New York; Sam Wilkin in London; Editing by
Nick Zieminski and Leslie Adler)