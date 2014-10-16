* Global growth concerns drag on world stock indexes
* Dollar recovers on favorable U.S. monetary policy view
* Oil sinks to 4-year low below $83 a barrel, then recovers
(Adds close of European bond, stock markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 16 Global equity markets tumbled
again on Thursday as investors continued to worry about world
growth and on fears that Europe's debt crisis was waking up from
a two-year slumber, while crude oil slumped to a four-year low.
But new data indicating strength in the U.S. economy helped
major U.S., European and pan-world stock indexes pare losses
that had exceeded 1 percent earlier and cut the bid for
safe-haven government debt, driving up yields.
Data showing that the number of Americans filing new claims
for jobless benefits fell to a 14-year low last week and
industrial output rose sharply in September also helped the
dollar recover.
But the data was not enough to reverse the tide of bearish
sentiment mostly based on Europe, where the outlook for slowing
economic growth eroded confidence that the European Central Bank
could avert another debt crisis in the euro zone.
"When you get in a mode like we are in now, where the market
is clearly bearish, investors are somewhat fearful, they tend to
focus more on the negatives than the positives, which is why
they are ignoring this jobless claims number," said Randy
Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives for
Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.
Though early reports for third-quarter U.S. corporate
results were beating expectations, earnings are backward looking
and the market is always forward looking, Frederick said.
Sixty-three companies in the S&P 500 have reported results,
with 65.1 percent beating expectations, above a 20-year average
but slightly lower than the past four quarters, Thomson Reuters
data show. The blended revenue growth estimate is 4.1 percent.
MSCI's all-country world index fell 0.38
percent to 391.74, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index closed down 0.49 percent at 1,245.78.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 66.38 points,
or 0.41 percent, to 16,075.36. The S&P 500 slid 6.49
points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,856 and the Nasdaq Composite
lost 24.18 points, or 0.57 percent, to 4,191.14.
The dollar mostly recovered on the view that Wednesday's
sell-off was overdone given the relative strength of the U.S.
economy and the Federal Reserve's commitment to tighten monetary
policy.
A disappointing auction of Spanish debt and data showing
that deflation hit five peripheral euro zone countries in
September underscored the relative health of the U.S. economy
and the divergent outlook for Fed and European Central Bank
policy.
The euro was last down 0.20 percent against the
dollar at $1.2810. The euro hit an 11-month low against the yen,
at 134.16 yen.
The dollar was last up 0.12 percent against the yen
at 106.03 yen.
Brent crude recovered, while U.S. crude was lower. Brent has
lost more than 28 percent since June. Losses have accelerated in
October on signs the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries has no plan to cut output.
Brent crude for November delivery rose 27 cents to
$84.05 a barrel. Earlier it had dropped to $82.60 a barrel, the
lowest since November 2010.
U.S. crude was down 12 cents at $81.66 a barrel.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell. Benchmark 10-year notes
were down 17/32 in price to yield 2.1533 percent.
In Europe, Greek government bonds were the hardest hit, with
10-year yields rising to nearly 9 percent, while Spain missed
its target at a bond auction due to weak demand from investors.
Yields on 10-year German Bunds rose to 0.819 percent, after
slumping to a new low of 0.716 percent.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York; Additional reporting by
Marc Jones in London; Editing by Leslie Adler and Diane Craft)