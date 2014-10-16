* Global growth concerns drag on world stock indexes
* Dollar recovers on favorable U.S. monetary policy view
* Oil sinks to 4-year low below $83 a barrel, then recovers
(Adds close of U.S. markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Oct 16 Crude oil prices fell to a
four-year low before rebounding and global equity markets
declined again on Thursday as investors fretted about world
growth and a resurgent European debt crisis after two years of
stability.
Fresh data indicating strength in the U.S. economy helped
pan-world stock indexes pare losses that had exceeded 1 percent
earlier and cut the bid for safe-haven government debt, driving
up yields.
On Wall Street, the major indexes see-sawed between negative
and positive territory, with the Standard & Poor's 500 index and
Nasdaq composite index closing slightly higher.
MSCI's all-country world index, which gauges
stocks in 45 countries and is a widely used global benchmark,
closed 9.6 percent below its record closing high on July 3 after
trading low enough for most of the session to be a correction.
Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for
jobless benefits fell to a 14-year low last week, and industrial
output rose sharply in September also helped the dollar recover.
Economic growth is strong enough, though slower than in past
recoveries, to turn the recent sell-off around, said Dan Morris,
global investment strategist at TIAA-CREF.
"The reason for that is underlying earnings for S&P 500
companies. It's been pretty consistently upward, and we think
it's going to go continually upward," Morris said. "The
underlying fundamentals support a rebound."
Of the 63 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
results, 65.1 percent beat expectations, above a 20-year average
but slightly lower than the past four quarters, Thomson Reuters
data show. The blended revenue growth estimate is 4.1 percent.
MSCI's all-country world index fell 0.13
percent to 392.71, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index closed down 0.49 percent at 1,245.78.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 24.5
points, or 0.15 percent, at 16,117.24. The S&P 500 rose
0.27 points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,862.76 and the Nasdaq
added 2.07 points, or 0.05 percent, at 4,217.39.
The dollar mostly recovered on the view that Wednesday's
sell-off was overdone given the relative strength of the U.S.
economy and the Federal Reserve's commitment to tighten monetary
policy.
A disappointing auction of Spanish debt and data showing
that deflation hit five peripheral euro zone countries in
September underscored the relative health of the U.S. economy
and the divergent outlook for Fed and European Central Bank
policy.
The euro was last down 0.25 percent against the
dollar at $1.2804. The euro hit an 11-month low against the
Japanese yen, at 134.16 yen.
The dollar was last up 0.39 percent against the yen
at 106.31 yen.
Brent and U.S. crude recovered. Brent has lost more than 28
percent since June. Losses have accelerated in October on signs
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has no
plan to cut output.
Brent crude for November delivery settled 69 cents
higher at $84.47 a barrel. Earlier it had dropped to $82.60 a
barrel, the lowest since November 2010.
U.S. crude rose 92 cents to settle at $82.70 a
barrel.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell. Benchmark 10-year notes
were down 18/32 in price to yield 2.1550 percent.
"It seems that we have reached a level that owning 10s at 2
(percent yields) is no longer interesting, no matter what the
market thinks the future of the macroeconomic situation is,"
said Tyler Tucci, Treasuries strategist at RBS Securities in
Stamford, Connecticut.
In Europe, Greek government bonds were the hardest hit, with
10-year yields rising to nearly 9 percent, while Spain missed
its target at a bond auction due to weak demand from investors.
Yields on 10-year German Bunds rose to 0.819 percent, after
slumping to a new low of 0.716 percent.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York; Additional reporting by
Marc Jones in London; Editing by Leslie Adler, Diane Craft and
Richard Chang)