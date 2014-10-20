* Dow recovers from IBM earnings miss
* European stocks close lower on SAP profit warning
* Japanese shares gain on possible public pension fund
spending
* U.S. Treasuries prices steady
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 20 A measure of global equity
markets rose on Monday after strong U.S. corporate results
lifted Wall Street, despite a quarterly earnings miss from IBM,
building on positive sentiment that grew out of a surge in
Japanese shares.
On Wall Street, IBM shares closed down 7.1 percent
at $169.10. While IBM's miss limited the Dow's gains, the index
turned modestly higher before the end of the U.S. session, while
the S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced.
"The fact that the Dow has been able to get positive with
IBM's 13-point decline is pretty significant. It shows the
overall strength in the market," said Philip Orlando, chief
equity market strategist at Federated Investors in New York.
"We're continuing to rebound off of oversold levels," he said.
U.S. corporate earnings season will ramp up this week, with
nearly 130 S&P 500 companies scheduled to report. Apple Inc
posted a better-than-expected 12 percent jump in
revenue after Monday's close . Shares in Apple were roughly flat
at about $100 in after-hours trade.
European stocks closed lower, meanwhile, after a profit
warning from German business software maker SAP hit
technology shares.
"It's all about growth at the moment. Cyclicals have been
underperforming in recent months ... (and) with respect to SAP,
it's a result of the business investment climate," said Mike
Ingram, market strategist at BGC Partners.
Japan's Nikkei average surged 4 percent, underpinned
by news that Japan's $1.2 trillion public pension would likely
more than double its allocation to domestic stocks to about 25
percent. The Nikkei's gain on Monday marked its biggest daily
rise since June 2013.
MSCI's all-country world index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, was last up 0.74 percent to 399.94, while
the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed down 0.58 percent at 1,272.72.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 0.12
percent, at 16,399.67, while the S&P 500 ended up 0.91
percent, at 1,904.01. The Nasdaq Composite ended up 1.35
percent, at 4,316.07.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up just 1/32 in price to yield 2.19 percent. The U.S. dollar
index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six
currencies, fell 0.13 percent, to 85.001.
Brent crude resumed its decline on nagging concerns
about abundant supply and sluggish demand and fell as low as
$84.41. It was last down $0.85, or 0.99 percent, at $85.31 a
barrel. U.S. crude settled down 4 cents at $82.71 a
barrel.
