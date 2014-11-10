(Adds details, new quotes; Adds dateline)
* Long-awaited HK-Shanghai connection boosts Chinese shares
* Ruble surges 2 pct after central bank scraps formal
intervention
By Marc Jones and David Gaffen
LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 10 A landmark deal to give
global investors easier access to China's $3.9 trillion stock
market helped lift world share markets to their highest level in
more than a month on Monday.
Wall Street edged higher, taking major averages further into
record territory as quarterly earnings season comes to a close.
In Russia, tough talk from President Vladimir Putin and a
move by the central bank to abandon rules-based currency
intervention sent the ruble soaring.
Chinese shares jumped 2.5 percent and Hong Kong's
Hang Seng index climbed almost 1 percent overnight after
the officials announced a Nov. 17 start date for a long-awaited
tie-up that will allow global investors to buy Chinese stocks
from Hong Kong. Shares in those markets were the strongest among
major world markets.
In currency trading, the high-flying dollar took a
step back as some investors took a pause before pushing the
dollar's gains further. The dollar index has risen 12 percent
since May in a rapid move in favor of the U.S. currency.
"A continuation of profit-taking in the dollar index has
largely dictated price action in currency markets, though we
believe the pause experienced in the DXY is technical in nature
versus deeper fundamental issues," said Scott Smith, senior
market analyst at Cambridge Mercantile Group in Calgary,
Alberta.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was little changed at
87.754.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 24.13 points, or 0.14 percent, at 17,598.06. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 4.02 points, or 0.20 percent, at
2,035.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.68 points,
or 0.19 percent, at 4,641.21.
MSCI's All-World index, which spans 45
countries, rose 0.4 percent to hit its highest level since late
September. European shares were up 0.7 percent.
RUBLE RALLY
There was no sign that recent volatility in Russia's ruble
was about to let up. After dabbling with the idea last week,
Russia's central bank formally abolished structured currency
market interventions.
The move means it is likely to act more unpredictably, and
probably forcefully, going forward. Shortly before the
announcement, Putin had said there was no reason for the slide
in the Russian currency.
After a dramatic fall in the previous week and volatile
swings of 6 percent on Friday, the ruble was last up almost 3
percent at 45.32 to the dollar.
U.S. Treasuries sold off modestly, with the 10-year yield
rising to 2.34 percent on a 9/32 point decline in
the price of the benchmark.
Oil prices initially rose on renewed political tensions in
the Middle East and Ukraine. But they subsequently gave up their
gains, with Brent crude off 0.8 percent at $82.70, and
U.S. light crude off 1.3 percent at $77.63.
