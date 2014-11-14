* Wall St flat; retail sales, consumer sentiment data strong
* Retail sales data augurs well for holiday season
* Oil rises from 4-year low on OPEC cut hopes
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 14 The dollar rallied on Friday,
helped by unexpectedly strong U.S. retail sales data, but global
equity markets traded near break-even after a hefty run-up over
the past three weeks put a damper on strong gains in the near
term.
U.S. retail sales rose 0.5 percent in October after
stripping out volatile gasoline and food services. The dollar
index touched its highest level since June 2010, at
88.267, and last traded up 0.2 percent, at 87.851.
MSCI's all-country world index was almost
unchanged at 420.17. A mixed bag of euro zone growth numbers
showed France and Germany growing marginally but others like
Italy still firmly in recession.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
provisionally closed down 0.2 percent at 1,344.26.
Stocks on Wall Street were mixed. The benchmark S&P 500
index has gained 12 percent and MSCI's ACWI has gained 8 percent
from their respective lows three weeks ago.
Philip Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated
Investors in New York, said stocks were dramatically oversold in
mid-October, and that data on Friday confirms in his mind that
holiday sales at year's end will be "pretty good."
"The market at this point, as a forward-looking discounting
mechanism, has started to price some of the good news in,"
Orlando said. "We've seen the lion's share of the move. Now we
just sort of grind higher," he said.
Other data showed U.S. consumer sentiment rose to a
seven-year high this month, another positive sign for spending
during the holiday shopping period.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.2 points, or
0.05 percent, to 17,643.59. The S&P 500 rose 0.18 points,
or 0.01 percent, to 2,039.51 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 4.36 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,684.50.
The euro fell against the dollar and briefly dipped
below $1.24, at $1.2399. The euro last traded slightly lower at
$1.2465.
The Japanese yen touched a seven-year low against the
dollar, at 116.82 yen, immediately after the release of the U.S.
data. The yen was last at 116.61, or 0.76 percent lower.
Oil rose to $79 a barrel, having earlier hit a four-year
low, supported by speculation that the prospect of even lower
prices may nudge OPEC producers toward cutting output at a
meeting in two weeks.
Brent hit an intra-day low of $76.76 earlier, the
lowest since September 2010, before climbing back up to $78.79,
or $1.30 a barrel higher.
U.S. crude was up 59 cents at $74.80.
U.S. short-dated Treasuries prices dipped. The benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell 3/32 in price to
yield 2.3558 percent.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Patrick
Graham in London; Editing by Leslie Adler)