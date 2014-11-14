* Recent run-up on Wall St pressures further near-term gains
* Strong retail sales, sentiment augur well for holiday
season
* Oil bounces up off four-year lows but analysts say slump
not over
(Adds close of U.S. markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 14 The dollar rallied on Friday,
helped by unexpectedly strong U.S. retail sales data, but global
equity markets traded flat after a hefty run-up over the past
three weeks put a damper on big gains in the near term.
U.S. retail sales rose 0.5 percent in October after
stripping out volatile gasoline and food services. The dollar
index touched its highest since June 2010 at 88.267, but
later pared gains to be down 0.15 percent at 87.540.
MSCI's all-country world index edged up 0.13
percent, while Wall Street closed mixed near flat.
European shares fell, according to one measure, as mixed
euro zone growth data showed the French and German economies
growing marginally but others like Italy still firmly in
recession.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down
0.1 percent at 1,345.20.
Stocks on Wall Street mostly traded slightly lower. The
benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 12 percent and MSCI's ACWI
has gained 8 percent from their respective lows three weeks ago.
Philip Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated
Investors in New York, said stocks were dramatically oversold in
mid-October, and that data on Friday confirmed in his mind that
holiday sales at year's end will be "pretty good."
"The market at this point, as a forward-looking discounting
mechanism, has started to price some of the good news in,"
Orlando said. "We've seen the lion's share of the move. Now we
just sort of grind higher," he said.
Other data showed U.S. consumer sentiment rose to a
seven-year high this month, another positive sign for spending
during the holiday shopping period.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 18.05
points, or 0.1 percent, to 17,634.74. The S&P 500 rose
0.49 point, or 0.02 percent, to 2,039.82 while the Nasdaq
Composite added 8.40 points, or 0.18 percent, to end at
4,688.54.
For the week, the Dow and S&P 500 gained 0.4 percent, while
the Nasdaq rose 1.2 percent.
The euro rebounded against the dollar to trade 0.38
percent higher at $1.2523. Earlier, it briefly slipped below
$1.24 at $1.2399.
The Japanese yen touched a seven-year low against the
dollar, at 116.82 yen, immediately after the release of the U.S.
data. The yen was last at 116.25, or 0.40 percent lower.
Crude oil rose on buying support after a stretch of weekly
losses that took prices to 2011 lows, but oversupply concerns
made analysts skeptical of whether the rebound would continue.
Brent hit an intra-day low of $76.76, the lowest
since September 2010, before climbing back up to settle at
$79.41, or $1.92 a barrel higher.
U.S. crude rose $1.61 to settle at $75.82.
U.S. short-dated Treasuries prices dipped but longer-dated
Treasuries prices rose as some buyers stepped in to pick up
higher U.S. yields. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
rose 6/32 in price to yield 2.3222 percent.
Euro zone bond yields fell after data showed modest and
patchy third-quarter growth in the currency bloc, keeping intact
bets for more European Central Bank easing.
German 10-year yields slipped 1 basis point to
0.79 percent, just above record lows of 0.716 pct hit last
month.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Patrick
Graham in London; Editing by Leslie Adler, Andrew Hay, Dan
Grebler and James Dalgleish)