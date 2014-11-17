* Brent falls toward $78 as Japanese growth stalls
* Yen steadies against dollar after shock GDP news
* Bond yields dip as recession stokes global economy fears
(Adds open of U.S. markets, changes dateline; previous LONDON)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 17 Global equity markets and oil
prices fell on Monday after news that Japan unexpectedly slipped
into recession in the third quarter renewed concerns about the
global economy.
The Japanese yen steadied against the U.S. dollar, pulling
back from a fresh seven-year low, as the news set the stage for
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to delay an unpopular sales tax hike
and call an election two years before he has to.
Japan's economy shrank an annualized 1.6 percent, after a
7.3 percent drop in the second quarter, when a sales tax hike
hit consumer spending. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected
2.1 percent growth in the third quarter, but consumption and
exports remained weak, saddling companies with big inventories.
Brent oil initially fell more than $1 toward $78 a barrel,
as Japan is the world's No. 4 crude importer.
Tokyo's Nikkei index lost 3 percent, its biggest
one-day drop since August, while shares in Europe and a gauge of
world equity markets eased. Wall Street was little changed.
"Japan took the markets by surprise and it is weighing, but
I don't see a major reversal, just a market consolidating," said
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York.
MSCI's all-country world equity index, which
tracks shares in 45 nations slipped 0.25 percent to 419.26. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
rebounded, up 0.5 percent at 1,350.91.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 5.36
points, or 0.03 percent, at 17,629.38. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 2.01 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,037.81.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 18.24 points, or
0.39 percent, at 4,670.30.
Brent crude fell $1.05 cents to $78.36 a barrel,
after dipping as low as $77.94 a barrel earlier in the session.
U.S. crude for December delivery was 86 cents lower at
$74.96 a barrel.
The dollar was last at 116.41 yen, or 0.12 percent
higher, after earlier rising as high as 117.04 yen.
The dollar also gained against the euro after a European
Central Bank Executive Board member said the bank could
theoretically extend purchases to gold, shares, exchange-traded
funds or other assets if more action is needed to stimulate the
region's economy.
The euro was last at $1.2461, down 0.48 percent.
U.S. Treasury debt prices fell in choppy trading as
investors took profits on gains fueled by the weak Japanese
data.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
down 5/32 in price to yield 2.3381 percent.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler)