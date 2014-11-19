* Muted message from Fed leaves policy-makers in dovish stance

* Dollar gains as bond prices fall after Fed minutes (Adds oil settlement prices)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Nov 19 The dollar hit a seven-year high against the yen on Wednesday and U.S. Treasury yields rose after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting showed policy-makers worried about the global outlook but afraid to fully say so, leaving them in a dovish stance.

Investors hoped to see whether the comments from policy-makers in October affirmed the more hawkish policy statement released at the time, which said the U.S. labor market was improving and inflation was unlikely to stay subdued for long.

The tendency has been for the minutes to go the other way of the statement, said Robbert Van Batenburg, director of market strategy at Newedge in New York.

"The wording would suggest greater pessimism," said Van Batenburg. "They didn't want to create fears."

The yen weakened further after the minutes were released, with the dollar rising as high as 118.0 yen, its highest since August 2007, and was last trading at 117.88.

The yen also weakened to a six-year trough against the euro . The euro traded near break-even against the dollar, rising 0.02 percent $1.2538.

Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose to 2.3523 percent, pushing their price down 8/32.

German Bund yields rose after Bank of England minutes and data hinting at a rebound in the U.S. housing market suggested both UK and U.S. rate hikes could be in the cards.

Ten-year Bund yields, the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, rose 4 basis points to 0.84 percent.

Treasuries also were pressured by Alibaba Group Holding's expected $8 billion corporate bond deal, traders said, as asset managers sold Treasuries to make way for that debt.

Global equities markets fell, pulled lower by U.S. and European markets. A strong dollar weighed on Wall Street because of its impact on U.S. exports and commodity prices, said Rick Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.

MSCI's all-country world index fell 0.27 percent to 421.51 while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index fell 0.02 percent to close at 1,359.88.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 28.03 points, or 0.16 percent, to 17,659.79. The S&P 500 slid 5.75 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,046.05 and the Nasdaq Composite was off 27.12 points, or 0.58 percent, to 4,675.32.

Brent initially oil gained and rose above $79 a barrel on speculation the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries may act when it meets next week to stabilize prices that have fallen by almost one-third in five months.

However, gains were trimmed after weekly U.S. government data showed a rise in crude inventories and the Fed minutes were released.

Brent fell 37 cents at $78.10 a barrel. U.S. crude settled down 3 cents at $74.58 a barrel. (Additional reporting by Nigel Stephenson, Marc Jones, Anirban Nag and Atul Prakash in London, Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo and Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chizu Nomiyama)