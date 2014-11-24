* Cyclicals lead Wall St gains to new record highs
* Central banks boost buying sentiment
* China ready to ease further after rate cut -sources
* Euro rebounds from 28-month low on vow to fight deflation
* Oil steady before OPEC meeting
(Adds latest prices, oil turning flat, and changes byline)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Nov 24 World equities markets and the
euro rose on Monday amid merger activity and signals that
central banks are willing to step further into the economic
breach to support growth and inflation.
The dollar weakened and oil prices held steady, with Brent
staying above $80 a barrel.
Share prices found support after a Reuters report that the
People's Bank of China was ready to further ease monetary policy
to head off slowing inflation. This followed Friday's interest
rate cut by the country's central bank.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi also looked to
be clearing the way for full-scale government bond buying that
investors hoped for, but he was opposed by Germany's Bundesbank.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, rose 0.16 percent to 425.99.
Wall Street, which has had five straight winning weeks,
touched record highs on Monday. Shares tied to the pace of
American economic growth led gains.
"The carry-over effect from China, taken with the fact that
the U.S. is pretty healthy, and you have a market with a bias to
trend higher," said Mike Gibbs, co-head of the equity advisory
group at Raymond James in Memphis.
The Dow Jones industrial average was flat, while the
broader S&P 500 was up 4.66 points, or 0.23 percent, to
2,068.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.68 percent to
4,745.18.
The euro added to gains against the dollar after data
showed growth in the U.S. services sector fell short of
forecasts. Earlier a report indicated German business sentiment
rebounded in November after six straight declines.
The euro was last up 0.30 percent at $1.2426, and the
dollar index was off 0.15 percent after touching a near
four-and-a-half-year high.
Deals in the packaging sector in Switzerland, automotive
parts in Korea, insurance in the United States, mobile phones in
Nigeria and biopharmaceuticals in the Netherlands were adding to
the risk-taking sentiment.
German and French stock indexes rose about
0.5 percent each.
Oil prices meandered in a tight range but Brent stayed over
$80 a barrel ahead of a key OPEC meeting on Thursday amid
uncertainty over whether there would be an agreement on a
meaningful cut in output to support prices.
Brent crude was last down 5 cents at $80.31 a
barrel. U.S. crude was last up 15 cents at $76.66 per
barrel. Prices have tumbled 30 percent since June to their
lowest in over four years.
U.S. Treasury prices dipped ahead of new debt
supply this week and profit-taking ahead of the U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Bases and Ryan Vlastelica;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Steve Orlofsky)