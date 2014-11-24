* Central banks boost buying sentiment
* China ready to ease further after rate cut -sources
* Euro rebounds from 28-month low on vow to fight deflation
* Oil steady; gold dips below $1,200 an ounce
(Adds latest prices, gold drop)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Nov 24 World equities markets climbed
on Monday, boosted by deal activity in Europe and ongoing
expectations for more stimulus from the world's major central
banks.
The dollar weakened against the euro and other currencies as
oil prices eased. Gold slipped below $1,200 an ounce.
Equities rose after Reuters reported the People's Bank of
China is ready to further ease monetary policy to head off
slowing inflation, following a Friday interest rate cut.
"The carry-over effect from China, taken with the fact that
the U.S. is pretty healthy, and you have a market with a bias to
trend higher," said Mike Gibbs, co-head of the equity advisory
group at Raymond James in Memphis.
The MSCI world equity index rose 0.15
percent to 425.93.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is also trying
to clear the way for full-scale government bond buying, but he
is opposed by Germany's Bundesbank.
Wall Street, which has had five straight winning weeks,
touched another record on Monday, with the S&P 500 up
3.79 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,067.29. The Nasdaq Composite
added 32.46 points, or 0.69 percent, to 4,745.43, while
the Dow industrials eased 0.08 percent to 17,795.58.
Deals in the packaging sector in Switzerland, automotive
parts in Korea, insurance in the United States, mobile phones in
Nigeria and biopharmaceuticals in the Netherlands boosted
European equities.
The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.6
percent to 3,211.70 points, taking its gain since the close on
Thursday to 3.5 percent, the biggest two-day rise since June.
The euro added to gains against the dollar after data
showed growth in the U.S. services sector fell short of
forecasts. Earlier a report indicated German business sentiment
rebounded in November after six straight declines.
The euro, which traded near $1.40 in May, was last up
0.40 percent at $1.2438, while the dollar index was off
0.20 percent after nearly touching a four-and-a-half-year high.
Oil traded in a tight range, but Brent stayed near $80 a
barrel ahead of an OPEC meeting on Thursday that so far has been
marked by uncertainty over whether the group would agree to a
meaningful cut in output to support prices.
Brent crude was last down 44 cents at $79.92 a
barrel. U.S. crude was last down 58 cents at $75.93.
Prices have tumbled 30 percent since June to their lowest in
more than four years.
Spot gold fell $4.14 to $1,197.20 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Bases and Ryan Vlastelica;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Steve Orlofsky)