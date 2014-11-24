* Wall Street again hits record closing highs
* Central banks boost buying sentiment
* China ready to ease further after rate cut -sources
* Oil declines; gold dips below $1,200 an ounce
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Nov 24 World equities markets climbed
on Monday, boosted by deal activity in Europe and ongoing
expectations for more stimulus from the world's major central
banks.
The dollar weakened against the euro as an official of the
European Central Bank cast doubts on whether the bank would take
aggressive measures to boost the region's economy. Oil prices
eased. Gold slipped below $1,200 an ounce.
Equities rose after Reuters reported that the People's Bank
of China is ready to further ease monetary policy to head off
slowing inflation, following its interest rate cut on Friday.
"The carry-over effect from China, taken with the fact that
the U.S. is pretty healthy, and you have a market with a bias to
trend higher," said Mike Gibbs, co-head of the equity advisory
group at Raymond James in Memphis.
The MSCI world equity index rose 0.22
percent to 426.24.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is trying to
clear the way for full-scale government bond buying, but he is
opposed by Germany's Bundesbank, whose head is on the ECB's
governing council.
Wall Street's Dow Jones and S&P 500 indexes ended at record
high closings. The Dow Jones industrial average was up
0.04 percent at 17,817.9, the S&P 500 rose 0.29 percent
to 2,069.41, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.89 percent
to 4,754.89.
Deals in the packaging sector in Switzerland, automotive
parts in Korea, insurance in the United States, mobile phones in
Nigeria and biopharmaceuticals in the Netherlands boosted
European equities.
The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.6
percent to 3,211.70 points, taking its gain since the close on
Thursday to 3.5 percent, the biggest two-day rise since June.
The euro added to gains against the dollar after data
showed growth in the U.S. services sector fell short of
forecasts. Earlier, a report indicated German business sentiment
rebounded in November after six straight declines.
The euro, which traded near $1.40 in May, was last up
0.40 percent at $1.2438, while the dollar index was off
0.22 percent after nearly touching a four-and-a-half-year high.
U.S. Treasury debt prices edged higher after strong bidding
at the Treasury's auction of two-year notes and demand ahead of
month-end.
Oil traded in a tight range ahead of an OPEC meeting on
Thursday that so far has been marked by uncertainty over whether
the group would agree to a meaningful cut in output to support
prices.
Brent crude was last down 84 cents at $79.52 a
barrel. U.S. crude was last down 77 cents to $75.74.
Spot gold prices fell $4.43 to $1,196.91 an ounce.
