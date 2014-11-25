(Updates with U.S. markets, data; changes byline, dateline,
previous LONDON)
* U.S. shares knocked around by mixed U.S. data
* Dollar undermined by drop in U.S. consumer confidence
* European shares hit two-month highs
* Oil steady ahead of this week's OPEC meeting
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Nov 25 A surprising upward revision in
U.S. third-quarter economic growth set off an early rally on
Wall Street on Tuesday only to see prices knocked back by the
lowest U.S. consumer confidence data since June, dragging down
the U.S. dollar in the process.
Earlier bets on more support from the European Central Bank
and People's Bank of China continued to help lift European
shares to a two-month high and pushed the region's bond yields
to record lows. Chinese stocks rose to their highest since 2011.
"It was a nice U.S. opening to new highs and then you ended
up with consumer confidence giving people an excuse to take
profits. That said, you do have continuing support for the bulls
from the ECB's Draghi and China, which are both following the
BOJ's lead which is following the U.S.'s lead for the last six
years," said Mike Holland, chairman of fund company Holland & Co
in New York.
On Nov. 21, ECB President Mario Draghi said if there was no
improvement on inflation in coming months, the ECB would pump
more money into the euro bloc if current measures fell short.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a
basket of six currencies, fell 0.3 percent to 87.911.
Oil prices fell below $79 a barrel ahead of an OPEC
meeting on Thursday where this year's market rout is raising
questions over potential production cuts to boost prices.
Falling prices have helped energy-importing countries but
are proving counterproductive to nations like Japan, which is
seeking to boost inflation and bust a cycle of deflationary
pressures.
U.S. third-quarter gross domestic product growth was revised
up to a 3.9 percent annual pace from the 3.5 percent reported
last month, but the Conference Board, a private sector industry
group, said its U.S. November consumer confidence index dropped
to 88.7 versus forecasts for a reading of 96.0.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries were up 2/32
of a point in price, pushing the yield down to 2.29 percent.
In mid-morning U.S. trade, U.S. stocks were mixed, with the
Dow Jones industrial average down 13.26 points, or 0.07
percent, to 17,804.64, and the S&P 500 off 2.18 points,
or 0.11 percent, to 2,067.23. The Nasdaq Composite was
up 3.18 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,758.07.
Shares of Apple Inc. rose 0.67 percent to $119.39,
pushing its market capitalization above $700 billion for the
first time.
While the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.4
percent, shares across Asia were down slightly. MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell
0.4 percent.
European shares prices turned mixed, with Britain's FTSE 100
nearly flat. However, Germany's DAX index was
up 0.8 percent after reaching its highest since July while
France's CAC 40 held a gain of 0.3 percent after
reaching its highest point since late September.
"There are real risks of recession and deflation, but there
are also reasons to believe that 2015 will be a better year for
the euro zone than this year has been," said Kerry Craig, a
global markets strategist at JP Morgan, noting central bank
easing policies that are driving market sentiment.
Euro zone government bond yields also held at record lows on
Draghi. The euro however advanced on the greenback after the
disappointing U.S. consumer confidence data, gaining 0.32
percent to $1.2483.
German data showed a rise in private consumption helped its
economy, Europe's biggest, avoid recession last quarter, while
France saw a better-than-expected rise in business sentiment.
Gold nudged up $1.90 to $1,199 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones in London and Shinichi
Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by James Dalgleish)