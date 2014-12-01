* Data shows slowing factory activity in China, Europe
* Oil hits five-year low before recovering
* Moody's cuts Japan's credit rating
* Apple stock drop weighs on U.S. shares
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Dec 1 Global stock markets fell on
Monday as slowing factory activity in China and Europe added to
worries about weaker global growth and Apple shares dropped,
while the yen briefly hit a seven-year low after Moody's cut its
rating on Japan.
Oil prices rebounded sharply after hitting five-year lows,
lifted by data suggesting that tumbling prices may have started
affecting drilling activity in the fast-growing U.S. shale oil
industry.
On Wall Street, Apple shares were down 2.4 percent
after dropping as much as 6 percent, and the stock was the most
actively traded on Nasdaq. The cause of the decline was not yet
clear, though traders pointed to high-speed algorithmic trading
programs as a potential culprit. Shares of U.S.
retailers declined after Thanksgiving weekend in-store sales
failed to impress. The S&P 500 retail index was down 1
percent.
The day's data added to investor caution. Chinese purchasing
managers (PMI) data showed manufacturing slowed in November,
suggesting the world's second biggest economy was continuing to
lose momentum. Factory activity also slowed in France and
Germany.
"The places where we are seeing strength are in the more
defensive areas of the (stock) market. That's tied to the
perceived weakness in global growth," said Kevin Caron, market
strategist at Stifel, Nicolaus & Co in Florham Park, New Jersey.
The U.S. dollar rose to its highest level against the yen
since July 2007, hitting 119.15 yen on the EBS trading
platform, immediately after Moody's lowered its rating on the
world's third biggest economy by a notch to A1 from AA3, citing
Japan's fiscal problems. The dollar ran into
profit-taking and was last trading at 118.20 yen, down 0.4
percent on the day.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 18.28 points,
or 0.1 percent, to 17,809.96, the S&P 500 lost 10.12
points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,057.44, and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 48.65 points, or 1.02 percent, to 4,742.98.
MSCI's global share index was last down 0.5
percent. European shares ended down 0.5 percent.
Emerging market shares tracked by MSCI fell 1.7
percent.
World oil prices are down 40 percent since June, largely on
abundant supply. OPEC last week declined to cut production to
raise prices. But with data suggesting that lower prices may
have started to affect drilling activity in the U.S. shale oil
industry, there are signs supply could be affected.
Brent crude fell as low as $67.53 a barrel, its
lowest level since October 2009, before reversing course to rise
to $72.40, up $2.25. U.S. crude oil was up $2.61 at
$68.76.
U.S. Treasuries extended a six-session rally, buoyed on the
worries about global growth.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 5/32
to 100.25 in price to yield 2.1762 percent versus 2.196 percent
on Friday.
"The news overseas has been bullish for Treasuries," said
Jake Lowery, a portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management
in Atlanta. "The weaker numbers out of Germany and the downgrade
of Japanese government has put some pressure on risk markets."
Gold rebounded sharply from a 2 percent loss posted earlier.
Spot gold was up 2.4 percent at $1,194.98.
