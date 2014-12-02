* U.S. stocks climb with energy shares; MSCI global stock
index up
* Dollar index grinds higher
* Oil prices down more than 1 pct
(Updates to U.S. midday)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Dec 2 Oil prices resumed their decline
on Tuesday after rallying the previous session, while world
stock markets edged higher as investors snapped up beaten-down
energy shares.
A bounce in oil prices on Monday from five-year lows helped
foster a broadly more positive tone in Asia, but both Brent and
U.S. crude oil were down more than 1 percent in midday U.S.
trading on Tuesday. Brent crude oil is down more than 30 percent
since June.
U.S. stocks were higher, led by gains in energy as investors
picked up shares in the sector after heavy recent losses. The
S&P energy index, which has fallen sharply with oil
prices and is down about 14 percent since June, rose 1.4
percent.
"Valuations have gotten pummeled under the weight of
declining crude prices, and it looks like investors are starting
to nibble at the space," said Mark Luschini, chief investment
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 52.68 points,
or 0.3 percent, to 17,829.48, the S&P 500 gained 8.04
points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,061.48 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 16.49 points, or 0.35 percent, to 4,743.84.
MSCI's global share index was up 0.2
percent. European shares ended up 0.5 percent. Emerging
market shares tracked by MSCI were down 0.1 percent,
with Brazil's Bovespa index down 0.3 percent.
Other gainers in the stock market included shares of Biogen
Idec, which jumped 7.2 percent after favorable data
from the Phase III trial of its Alzheimer's drug. The NASDAQ
biotech index was up 1.5 percent.
In the energy market, Brent crude was last down 99 cents at
$71.55 a barrel, while U.S. crude oil was down $1.12 at $67.88.
Beyond the plunge in oil is a deeper debate about whether
some developed economies are slipping into a prolonged period of
stagnation, or just coming out of the financial crises of the
past five years more slowly than previously hoped.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said late on Monday
that cheaper oil was a positive for the global economy. The drop
has given a boost to travel companies and should have a positive
impact on consumer spending.
DOLLAR GAINS
The dollar rose to a 4 1/2-year high, supported by a retreat
in oil prices that has helped to lift it against
commodity-linked currencies.
Comments from two Federal Reserve officials who stressed the
positive impact on the U.S. economy from a decline in oil prices
helped to boost the greenback. The dollar index was up
0.8 percent at 88.603.
Gold slipped following gains in the dollar. Spot gold
dipped 0.8 percent to $1,200.40 an ounce.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell, pressured by institutional
investors readying for a big corporate bond deal by leading
retailer Amazon. The 10-year Treasury note
was last off 17/32 to yield 2.2782 percent.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London and Ryan
Vlastelica and Daniel Bases in New York; Editing by Catherine
Evans, Dan Grebler and Andre Grenon)