(Adds oil settlement prices)
* ECB meeting on Thursday may pave way for more easing
* Dollar at highest since 2009, hitting emerging markets
* Brent oil falls below $70 a barrel
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Dec 3 Global equity markets rose and
the dollar climbed to its highest since 2009 on Wednesday as
momentum grew for the European Central Bank to launch a
bond-buying program and data showed U.S. economic resiliency in
the face of slowing world growth.
U.S. Treasuries prices steadied after two days of losses as
bond traders awaited a possible ECB shift in monetary policy on
Thursday and a key report on American unemployment on Friday.
Most euro zone bond yields headed toward record lows, with
Italian 10-year yields falling below 2 percent for the first
time. The ECB is under pressure to do more to boost growth and
fend off deflation as oil prices slump and business activity in
the bloc grew less than expected in November.
The euro skidded to a 27-month trough against the dollar,
which also hit a seven-year peak against the yen. The greenback
got a boost as Federal Reserve officials made upbeat comments
about the U.S. economy, feeding expectations for a U.S. interest
rate hike in mid-2015.
"Investors are looking to increase their holdings of the
dollar and decrease the euro because they're anticipating
further lower price action on the euro on the basis of ...
further easing and stimulus from the ECB," said Neil Jones, head
of hedge fund FX sales at Mizuho Bank in London.
The dollar rose to its highest level since March 2009
against a basket of major currencies at 89.005.
The euro last traded near $1.2307, down 0.6 percent on the
day. During the session, it fell as low as $1.2301, its
weakest since August 2012.
Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.49 percent to
119.77.
European stocks rose, led by Greece, Italy and Spain, as
investors bet the ECB would signal further economic stimulus.
MSCI's all-country world stock index rose 0.09
percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares closed up 0.54 percent at 1,399.97 points.
U.S. stocks edged higher, led by commodity-related shares,
as data continued to show a strengthening U.S. economy. The U.S.
private sector created 208,000 jobs last month, fewer than
expected but suggesting a slowing global economy was having
limited domestic impact.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 17.25 points,
or 0.1 percent, to 17,896.8. The S&P 500 gained 5.53
points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,072.08 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 17.79 points, or 0.37 percent, to 4,773.60.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury was flat in
price, yielding 2.2852 percent.
Brent oil fell below $70 a barrel in choppy trading as the
market searched for a price floor after a near 40-percent fall
since June, and as U.S. crude stocks declined last week.
Brent for delivery in January settled down 62 cents
at $69.92 a barrel after falling by $2 on Tuesday on a deal
between Baghdad and its Kurdish region over oil sales.
U.S. crude for January delivery rose 50 cents to
settle at $67.38 a barrel.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Nick Zieminski)