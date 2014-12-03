(Adds close of U.S. markets)
* Stocks rally worldwide as Dow, S&P close at record highs
* ECB meeting on Thursday may pave way for more easing
* Dollar at highest since 2009 against currency basket
* Brent oil settles below $70 a barrel
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Dec 3 Global equity markets rose and
the dollar climbed to its highest since 2009 on Wednesday as
momentum grew for the European Central Bank to launch a
bond-buying program and data showed U.S. economic resiliency in
the face of slowing world growth.
The Dow industrials and benchmark S&P 500 set fresh record
closing and intra-day highs on Wall Street.
U.S. Treasuries prices steadied after two days of losses as
bond traders awaited a possible ECB shift in monetary policy on
Thursday and a key report on American unemployment on Friday.
Most euro zone bond yields headed toward record lows, with
Italian 10-year yields falling below 2 percent for the first
time. The ECB is under pressure to do more to boost growth and
fend off deflation as oil prices slump and business activity in
the bloc grew less than expected in November.
The euro skidded to a 27-month trough against the dollar,
which also hit a seven-year peak against the yen. The greenback
got a boost as Federal Reserve officials made upbeat comments
about the U.S. economy, feeding expectations for a U.S. interest
rate hike in mid-2015.
"We're looking for any stimulus, and are vulnerable to no
additional actions being taken," said Joseph Quinlan, chief
market strategist at U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth
Management in New York. "We'll feel more confident about global
prospects if we have a more proactive ECB," he said.
The dollar rose to its highest level since March 2009
against a basket of major currencies at 89.005, and last
traded at 88.961, up 0.35 percent for the session.
The euro fell 0.59 percent to $1.2309, just off the day's
low of $1.2301, its weakest since August 2012.
Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.51 percent to
119.80.
European stocks rose, led by Greece, Italy and Spain, as
investors bet the ECB would signal further economic stimulus.
MSCI's all-country world stock index rose 0.15
percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares closed up 0.54 percent at 1,399.97 points.
U.S. stocks advanced, led by commodity-related shares, as
data continued to show a strengthening U.S. economy. The U.S.
private sector created 208,000 jobs last month, fewer than
expected but suggesting a slowing global economy was having
limited domestic impact.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 33.07
points, or 0.18 percent, to 17,912.62. The S&P 500 gained
7.78 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,074.33 and the Nasdaq
Composite rose 18.66 points, or 0.39 percent, to
4,774.47.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury rose slightly
above break-even to yield 2.2835 percent.
U.S. crude closed higher after data showed a surprise tumble
in inventories, but a report suggesting Saudi Arabia expected
still lower prices for oil sent Brent below $70 a barrel.
Brent for delivery in January settled down 62 cents
at $69.92 a barrel after falling by $2 on Tuesday on a deal
between Baghdad and its Kurdish region over oil sales.
U.S. crude for January delivery rose 50 cents to
settle at $67.38 a barrel.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Alan
Crosby)