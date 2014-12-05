* U.S. stocks rise after payrolls; MSCI global index edges
up
* Brent, U.S. oil down; gold slides after jobs data
* U.S. 2-year Treasuries yield hits highest since May 2011
(Updates to U.S. midday, adds European stocks close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Dec 5 A surprisingly strong U.S. jobs
report lifted the dollar to a five-and-a-half year high against
a basket of currencies on Friday, while stocks climbed, led by
financial shares.
U.S. bond prices dropped, with the yield on U.S. 2-year
Treasuries hitting the highest since May 2011, as
investors priced in a U.S. interest rate hike by mid-2015.
The Labor Department data showed U.S. employers hired more
workers in November than during any month in nearly three years.
Non-farm payrolls surged by 321,000 last month, the most since
January of 2012 and above forecasts for 230,000 new jobs. The
unemployment rate held at a six-year low of 5.8 percent.
"It is unequivocally bullish on the U.S. economy," said
Anthony Valeri, fixed-income strategist at LPL Financial in San
Diego. "We'll need more evidence, but it definitely contradicts
the low-yield environment we have been in."
U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts dropped as
traders bet the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in
July 2015 - earlier than formerly thought.
The robust U.S. report caused the yield on U.S. 2-year
Treasuries to rise nearly 9 basis points. The yield
curve also flattened, with the differential between the
five-year note and the 30-year bond falling to its lowest since
January 2009.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note as down
20/32, the yield at 2.326 percent.
The dollar rose against a basket of currencies to its
highest since March 2009. It also gained against the yen
to its highest since late July 2007.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
87.11 points, or 0.49 percent, at 17,987.21. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 7.10 points, or 0.34 percent, at
2,079.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 19.25
points, or 0.40 percent, at 4,788.69.
Stock traders were balancing the encouraging fundamental
strength in the U.S. economy with the prospect of a rate rise.
Financial shares led gains, with the S&P financial index
up 1.2 percent as higher interest rates are expected to
boost earnings in the sector. Utilities, a dividend play, lost
ground as Treasuries yields rose. The S&P utility index
was down 1.1 percent.
MSCI's global share index was up 0.2
percent, while an index of European shares ended up 1.8
percent as a weaker euro boosted exporters.
The rally follows heavy declines on Thursday after the
European Central Bank said a decision about further stimulus
would be made next year.
Gold dropped nearly 1 percent, suffering from the
dollar's strength, while Brent and U.S. crude
continued their slide.
Spot gold was at $1,191.05 an ounce. Brent crude was
down 35 cents at $69.29 barrel, while U.S. crude oil futures
were down 73 cents at $66.08.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout in London and Michael
Connor in New York; Editing by Larry King and Dan Grebler)