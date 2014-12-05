* U.S. stocks rise on payrolls; MSCI global index edges up
NEW YORK, Dec 5 An unusually strong U.S. jobs
report lifted the dollar to a five-and-a-half-year high against
a basket of currencies on Friday and drove stocks higher, led by
financial shares.
U.S. bond prices dropped, with the yield on U.S. two-year
Treasuries hitting the highest level since May 2011,
as investors priced in a U.S. interest rate hike by mid-2015.
The Labor Department data showed U.S. employers hired more
workers in November than during any month in nearly three years.
Non-farm payrolls surged by 321,000, the most since January 2012
and topping forecasts for 230,000 new jobs. The unemployment
rate held steady at a six-year low of 5.8 percent.
"It is unequivocally bullish on the U.S. economy," said
Anthony Valeri, fixed-income strategist at LPL Financial in San
Diego. "We'll need more evidence, but it definitely contradicts
the low-yield environment we have been in."
U.S. short-term interest-rate futures contracts dropped as
traders bet the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in
July 2015 - earlier than formerly thought.
The jobs report caused the yield on U.S. two-year Treasuries
to rise nearly 9 basis points. The yield curve
flattened, with the differential between the five-year note and
the 30-year bond falling to its lowest level since January 2009.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 20/32 in price, with the yield at 2.326 percent.
The dollar rose against a basket of currencies to its
highest level since March 2009. The dollar climbed to its
highest level against the yen since late July 2007.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose
51.53 points, or 0.29 percent, to 17,951.63, the S&P 500
gained 2.11 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,074.03, and the Nasdaq
Composite added 8.60 points, or 0.18 percent, to
4,778.04.
Stock traders balanced the encouraging fundamental strength
in the U.S. economy with the prospect of a rate rise.
Financial shares led gains, with the S&P financial index
up 0.9 percent, with higher interest rates expected to
boost earnings in the sector. Utilities, a dividend play, lost
ground as Treasuries yields rose. The S&P utility index
was down 1.1 percent.
MSCI's global share index was up 0.2
percent, while an index of European shares ended up 1.8
percent as a weaker euro boosted exporters.
The rally in stocks follows heavy declines on Thursday after
the European Central Bank said a decision about further stimulus
would be made next year.
Gold dropped nearly 1 percent, suffering from the
dollar's strength, while Brent and U.S. crude
continued their slide.
Spot gold was at $1,191.05 an ounce. Brent crude fell
57 cents to settle at $69.07 a barrel, while U.S. crude oil
futures dropped 97 cents to settle at $65.84.
