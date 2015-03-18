* Dollar weakens vs major currencies as Fed decision looms

* U.S. oil falls as data shows record U.S. inventories

* Demand soars at German 10-year bond sale, U.S. yields fall (Adds close of European bond, stock markets)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, March 18 Stocks on Wall Street slipped and shares in Europe rose on Wednesday, reflecting diverging policies between the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, while oil prices fell as data showed U.S. crude inventories hit a record high.

U.S. stocks were lower ahead of the Fed's highly anticipated policy statement at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) and news conference half an hour later, with the U.S. central bank expected to lay the groundwork for its first interest rate hike in nearly a decade.

The Fed is weighing whether the U.S. recovery can hold up against collapsing oil prices, which are taking a toll on segments of the economy, and a soaring dollar that already has eaten away at profits of U.S. multinational corporations.

Expectations of the first Fed rate hike since June 2006, coupled with the start of the ECB's asset-buying program last week, have driven down the euro against the dollar and sparked a rally in European stocks.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rose 0.33 percent to close at a provisional 1,589.07, while MSCI's all-country world index of equity performance in 46 countries was up 0.15 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 is up more than 16 percent so far this year and Germany's DAX up 22 percent, even after falling the past two sessions from Monday's record close.

"The (U.S. stock) market is going to have trouble with interest rates the rest of the year," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment officer at Wells Capital Management in Minneapolis.

"Oil might be pressuring things a little bit," he said. "There's a lot in there for the market to be very volatile today."

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 107.6 points, or 0.6 percent, to 17,741.48. The S&P 500 slid 7.82 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,066.46 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 13.48 points, or 0.27 percent, to 4,923.95.

The dollar has strengthened against most major currencies as two dozen central banks around the world have eased monetary policy and weakened their currencies against the greenback at the same time as the Fed is on track to tighten.

The dollar was down 0.41 percent at 120.85 yen and was weaker against the euro, which last traded up 0.53 percent at $1.0653.

Investors expect the Fed to likely drop the word 'patient' from its policy statement with respect to raising rates, which could pave the way for an increase as early as June.

Brent oil prices rebounded to trade above $54 a barrel, despite oversupply concerns. U.S. crude stocks rose nearly three times as much as expected last week as storage at the Cushing, Oklahoma oil hub reached a record high, data from the Energy Information Administration showed.

Brent for May delivery rose 84 cents to $54.35.

U.S. crude fell for a seventh straight session, hitting a six-year low at $42.03. It was last down 84 cents at $42.62.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit 2.01 percent, their lowest since March 2, while 30-year yields hit 2.56 percent, their lowest since Feb. 26.

Ten-year notes rose 8/32 in price to yield 2.0296 percent. U.S. 30-year bonds added 22/32 in price to yield 2.5828 percent.

Investors snapped up 3.3 billion euros of 10-year German Bunds at a sale, or almost twice the demand seen last month, as concern grows the ECB's bond buying is creating a shortage of top-rated debt.

The bonds were auctioned to yield 0.25 percent, half the rate offered by the bond and down from 0.37 percent at the previous sale. Yields fell to 0.20 percent. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Leslie Adler and James Dalgleish)