* Euro has best week against the dollar since 2011
* Nasdaq close is highest in 15 years; S&P 500 up 2.7 pct
for week
* Oil sharply higher despite oversupply concerns
* European stocks helped after Athens' assurances
(Updates to the close of U.S. trading)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, March 20 The U.S. dollar fell sharply
on Friday and posted its biggest weekly decline against the euro
in more than three years, helping to drive a rally in Wall
Street stocks and crude oil.
The Nasdaq posted its highest close in 15 years on Friday
and had a weekly gain of 3.2 percent.
Riskier assets like equities had a strong week in general,
largely driven by the Federal Reserve's policy statement on
Wednesday, which struck a more dovish tone than investors had
expected. The Fed appeared to argue against an interest rate
hike in June.
The U.S. dollar index is up more than 20 percent since
mid-2014. The dollar's strength for some time buoyed U.S. stocks
because it served as evidence of a strengthening economy, but
lately there have been concerns of the impact it could have on
the profits of U.S. multinational companies.
U.S. crude futures had their first weekly advance of the
past five, and the S&P 500 snapped a three-week losing streak on
Friday. The euro posted its biggest weekly jump against
the dollar in more than three years, while the U.S. dollar index
suffered its biggest weekly drop since 2011.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, fell 1.37 percent, its biggest
one-day decline since September 2013. The euro rose 1.4 percent,
to $1.0811, and the yen rose 0.61 percent against the
dollar.
"This is just some counter-trend correction in the dollar
and is transitory," said Mark Luschini, chief investment
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
Wall Street stocks surged, with the Dow and the S&P 500 both
gaining almost 1 percent on Friday. For the week, the Dow rose
2.1 percent and the S&P rose 2.7 percent.
MSCI's all-country world index of equity
performance in 46 countries rose 1.3 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 168.36 points,
or 0.94 percent, to 18,127.39, the S&P 500 gained 18.82
points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,108.09 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 34.04 points, or 0.68 percent, to 5,026.42.
"The Federal Reserve's created a situation where there's
very little alternative to equities, so the path of least
resistance for stocks will be up for a period of time," said
Robert Lutts, president, chief investment officer at Cabot Money
Management in Salem, Massachusetts.
Shares of Nike Inc, the world's largest sportswear
maker and a Dow component, jumped 3.7 percent to $101.98 a day
after reporting strong quarterly results, though it warned about
the impact of the dollar on the current quarter.
The Nasdaq Biotech Index rose 0.5 percent, powered by
a 9.8 percent gain in Biogen Idec after the company
announced promising results of an early-stage study of its drug
to treat Alzheimer's.
European equities closed higher. The FTSEurofirst 300 index
posted its highest close since mid-2007, finishing up
0.8 percent at 1,610.93. Greek equities rose 2.9 percent
after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras assured European Union
creditors his coalition would soon present economic reforms to
unlock cash to stave off bankruptcy. In
addition, the recent weakness of the euro was seen as boosting
the region's economy and corporate earnings.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose
15/32 in price, pushing the yield down to 1.9216 percent.
Brent crude rose 1.6 percent to settle at $55.32 per
barrel while U.S. crude futures for April delivery jumped
4 percent to settle at $45.72. While concerns remain about
oversupply, oil was boosted by the dollar's decline.
Both gold and silver rose for a third straight
session, also helped by the dollar's weakness.
Gold rose 1 percent while silver jumped 3.9 percent. Copper
rose 3.3 percent.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Chuck
Mikolajczak; Editing by Leslie Adler)