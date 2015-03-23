* Wall Street gains as dollar adds to losses; oil rises
* U.S. bond prices up on Greek debt talk worries
* Oil rises as weak dollar offsets Saudi output
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, March 23 The dollar fell further on
Monday, adding to its steepest weekly drop in 3-1/2 years after
the Federal Reserve indicated last week that a rate hike is
likely to come later rather than sooner, a view that helped
drive up oil prices and U.S. stocks.
U.S. energy shares were among the biggest gainers on Wall
Street as crude prices rebounded on the weaker dollar. The euro
rose 1 percent and the dollar index, which measures the
greenback versus six major currencies, lost almost as much.
Gold rose for a fourth day to a two-week high, while copper
prices in London hit their highest since Jan. 9. A weaker dollar
boosts the purchasing power of commodity buyers paying with
other currencies.
Traders and investors are focused on when the Fed will
tighten policy, viewed as most likely in September or October.
"The market has been in a back-and-forth motion for the last
couple of weeks, caught between the potential for rising
interest rates and its impact on the dollar and the feeling by
investors that the economy is gaining some strength," said Rick
Meckler, president of hedge fund LibertyView Capital Management
in Jersey City, New Jersey.
However, equity traders are "maybe a little bit too focused"
on the dollar's moves, while the impact a stronger greenback has
on corporate earnings is not entirely clear, Meckler said.
A Fed rate hike is "widely expected" this year, though the
path for subsequent policy moves will be on a meeting-by-meeting
basis, Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said on Monday.
MSCI's all-country world index, a measure of
equity performance in 46 countries, rose 0.4 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 51.05 points,
or 0.28 percent, at 18,178.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 2.58 points, or 0.12 percent, at 2,110.68. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 4.82 points, or 0.10
percent, at 5,021.60.
European shares slid from multi-year highs as a new bout of
worries concerning Greece's debt negotiations led investors to
book profits on the equity market's solid start to 2015.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
regional shares closed down 0.76 percent at a provisional
1,598.63. All major country indexes in Europe fell, with
Germany's DAX, which hit a record high last week,
sliding 1.2 percent. It is still up 21 percent so far this year.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose amid Greek-inspired investor
anxiety and talks about the terms of a 240-billion-euro bailout
for the cash-strapped country.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up 4/32
in price to yield 1.9164 percent.
The euro strengthened against the dollar despite comments by
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on the bank's
bond-buying stimulus plan, which tends to weaken the single
currency.
The euro was last up 1.0 percent against the dollar at
$1.0928, not far from a nearly two-week high of
$1.10625 hit last week. The dollar was last down 0.27 percent
against the Japanese yen at 119.71 yen.
The dollar index fell 0.74 percent to 97.189.
Oil rose to almost $56 a barrel as a weaker dollar offset
concerns over the global oversupply after Saudi Arabia indicated
it was pumping near a record high of 10 million barrels per day.
Brent crude oil futures traded up 15 cents at $55.47
a barrel. U.S. crude was up 30 cents at $46.87.
